3 US Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In October 2024

In This Article:
As of October 2024, the U.S. stock market has experienced notable volatility, with major indexes such as the Nasdaq Composite seeing a decline after a recent winning streak, largely due to a downturn in technology stocks and rising Treasury yields. In this fluctuating environment, identifying undervalued stocks can present unique opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on potential market inefficiencies.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United States
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)
|
$82.34
|
$163.41
|
49.6%
|
MidWestOne Financial Group (NasdaqGS:MOFG)
|
$29.22
|
$57.08
|
48.8%
|
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
|
$22.46
|
$43.59
|
48.5%
|
California Resources (NYSE:CRC)
|
$52.58
|
$104.07
|
49.5%
|
Atlanticus Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATLC)
|
$37.01
|
$72.49
|
48.9%
|
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAM:TMP)
|
$61.99
|
$121.48
|
49%
|
Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)
|
$24.86
|
$49.17
|
49.4%
|
AeroVironment (NasdaqGS:AVAV)
|
$214.68
|
$419.09
|
48.8%
|
Bowhead Specialty Holdings (NYSE:BOW)
|
$29.49
|
$57.38
|
48.6%
|
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)
|
$77.68
|
$153.90
|
49.5%
Click here to see the full list of 190 stocks from our Undervalued US Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
Li Auto
Overview: Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People’s Republic of China and has a market cap of approximately $26.02 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its auto manufacturing segment, which amounts to CN¥133.72 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.7%
Li Auto is trading at US$27.07, approximately 22.7% below its estimated fair value of US$35.01, suggesting it may be undervalued based on discounted cash flow analysis. The company reported robust vehicle delivery growth in recent months, with a notable increase in deliveries year over year for September 2024. Despite high earnings growth forecasted at 23.24% annually, the stock has experienced significant price volatility recently.
-
Our expertly prepared growth report on Li Auto implies its future financial outlook may be stronger than recent results.
-
Click here and access our complete balance sheet health report to understand the dynamics of Li Auto.
SharkNinja
Overview: SharkNinja, Inc. is a product design and technology company that provides various consumer solutions globally, with a market cap of approximately $15.32 billion.
Operations: The company operates in the Appliance & Tool segment, generating $4.76 billion in revenue.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 28.1%
SharkNinja's current trading price of US$109.53 is significantly below its estimated fair value of US$152.25, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The company's earnings are projected to grow at 26.1% annually, outpacing the broader U.S. market growth expectations. Recent product innovations, such as the Shark FlexFusion and PowerDetect technologies, highlight SharkNinja's commitment to enhancing consumer experiences and could support future revenue expansion beyond the forecasted 11% annual growth rate.
-
The analysis detailed in our SharkNinja growth report hints at robust future financial performance.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of SharkNinja stock in this financial health report.
TransUnion
Overview: TransUnion is a global consumer credit reporting agency that offers risk and information solutions, with a market cap of $20.55 billion.
Operations: TransUnion's revenue is derived from three main segments: U.S. Markets ($2.39 billion), International ($0.90 billion), and Consumer Interactive ($1.58 billion).
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 37.6%
TransUnion's current price of US$108.67 is well below its estimated fair value of US$174.12, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company's earnings have turned profitable this year and are projected to grow significantly at 33.1% annually over the next three years, surpassing market expectations. Despite this, revenue growth is anticipated to lag behind the broader U.S. market rate, and interest coverage remains a concern due to insufficient earnings relative to interest obligations.
-
Insights from our recent growth report point to a promising forecast for TransUnion's business outlook.
-
Take a closer look at TransUnion's balance sheet health here in our report.
Where To Now?
-
Investigate our full lineup of 190 Undervalued US Stocks Based On Cash Flows right here.
-
Shareholder in one or more of these companies? Ensure you're never caught off-guard by adding your portfolio in Simply Wall St for timely alerts on significant stock developments.
-
Join a community of smart investors by using Simply Wall St. It's free and delivers expert-level analysis on worldwide markets.
Interested In Other Possibilities?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Diversify your portfolio with solid dividend payers offering reliable income streams to weather potential market turbulence.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include NasdaqGS:LI NYSE:SN and NYSE:TRU.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com