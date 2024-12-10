3 US Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Discounts Of Over 16.7%

As the U.S. stock market experiences fluctuations amid ongoing discussions about inflation and interest rate adjustments, investors are keeping a close watch on economic indicators that could influence future Federal Reserve decisions. With major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recently reaching record highs, identifying stocks that may be trading at a discount becomes particularly appealing for those looking to capitalize on potential value opportunities in this volatile environment. Understanding what constitutes an undervalued stock is crucial; it often involves assessing a company's fundamentals against its current market price, especially during periods of heightened market activity or regulatory developments.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United States

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) NBT Bancorp (NasdaqGS:NBTB) $50.26 $99.93 49.7% UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) $123.67 $243.25 49.2% Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) $32.63 $64.70 49.6% West Bancorporation (NasdaqGS:WTBA) $23.32 $46.38 49.7% Business First Bancshares (NasdaqGS:BFST) $28.19 $54.93 48.7% Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) $47.26 $92.07 48.7% U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) $96.50 $187.03 48.4% Vasta Platform (NasdaqGS:VSTA) $2.18 $4.31 49.4% First Advantage (NasdaqGS:FA) $20.00 $39.00 48.7% Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) $41.51 $81.04 48.8%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary Integration Appliance, Inc., offers AI-powered solutions across the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally with a market cap of $5.14 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Software & Programming segment, amounting to $447.75 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 16.7%

Intapp is trading at US$67.06, below its estimated fair value of US$80.51, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company reported Q1 2025 revenue of US$118.81 million and a reduced net loss compared to the previous year. Recent client wins with firms like Milsted Langdon enhance Intapp's collaboration solutions' appeal, potentially supporting future cash flow improvements despite past shareholder dilution and slower anticipated revenue growth than industry leaders.