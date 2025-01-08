3 US Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under $100M To Watch

In This Article:
As the U.S. stock market experiences fluctuations, with major indices showing slight gains and losses, investors are keeping a close eye on economic indicators that could influence interest rate decisions. Amidst these market dynamics, penny stocks continue to capture attention for their potential growth opportunities at lower price points. Although often associated with smaller or newer companies, these stocks can offer significant upside when backed by strong financials and solid fundamentals.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
BAB (OTCPK:BABB)
|
$0.7975
|
$5.81M
|
★★★★★★
|
Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR)
|
$4.39
|
$1.85B
|
★★★★☆☆
|
QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG)
|
$3.08
|
$105.8M
|
★★★★★★
|
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:KPRX)
|
$3.9352
|
$11.7M
|
★★★★★★
|
ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F)
|
$0.32
|
$11.12M
|
★★★★★★
|
Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U)
|
$4.50
|
$67.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
BTCS (NasdaqCM:BTCS)
|
$2.57
|
$48.06M
|
★★★★★★
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ZYNE)
|
$1.30
|
$65.6M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI)
|
$1.63
|
$32.99M
|
★★★★★☆
|
CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT)
|
$1.02
|
$93.54M
|
★★★★★☆
Click here to see the full list of 724 stocks from our US Penny Stocks screener.
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
ALX Oncology Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing cancer therapies in the United States, with a market cap of approximately $94.41 million.
Operations: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has not reported any revenue segments as it is a clinical-stage company focused on developing cancer therapies.
Market Cap: $94.41M
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a pre-revenue clinical-stage company, focuses on developing cancer therapies. Recent promising results from its Phase 1b/2 trial of evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ zanidatamab have shown significant anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated breast cancer patients. Despite being removed from the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, the company maintains a strong cash position with short-term assets of US$155.9 million exceeding liabilities and more cash than debt. However, it faces challenges such as high volatility and shareholder dilution over the past year while remaining unprofitable without near-term profitability forecasts.
DUKE Robotics
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: DUKE Robotics Corp. operates as a robotics company with a market cap of $13.55 million.
Operations: DUKR has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: $13.55M
DUKE Robotics Corp., a pre-revenue company with a market cap of US$13.55 million, has experienced increased volatility, with weekly fluctuations rising from 69% to 91% over the past year. Despite being unprofitable and reporting minimal revenue (US$372K), it has improved its financial position by transitioning from negative to positive shareholder equity over five years. The firm maintains more cash than debt and covers both short- and long-term liabilities with assets totaling US$1.6 million. Recent changes include a corporate name update from UAS Drone Corp., effective November 2024, alongside stable board and management tenure averaging over six years.
Investview
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Investview, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries to offer financial products and services focusing on financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals, with a market cap of $24.17 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Online Financial Information Providers segment, totaling $58.45 million.
Market Cap: $24.17M
Investview, Inc., with a market cap of US$24.17 million, has shown financial improvement by transitioning from negative to positive shareholder equity over five years. The company became profitable recently, though it faced a large one-off loss of US$3.3 million impacting its last 12 months' results. Despite declining revenue and net income in the recent quarter compared to the previous year, Investview's debt is well covered by operating cash flow and short-term assets exceed liabilities. The board and management are experienced, and a share repurchase program was announced to reduce outstanding shares by approximately 6.5%.
