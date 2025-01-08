3 US Penny Stocks With Market Caps Under $100M To Watch

As the U.S. stock market experiences fluctuations, with major indices showing slight gains and losses, investors are keeping a close eye on economic indicators that could influence interest rate decisions. Amidst these market dynamics, penny stocks continue to capture attention for their potential growth opportunities at lower price points. Although often associated with smaller or newer companies, these stocks can offer significant upside when backed by strong financials and solid fundamentals.

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.7975 $5.81M ★★★★★★ Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR) $4.39 $1.85B ★★★★☆☆ QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $105.8M ★★★★★★ Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:KPRX) $3.9352 $11.7M ★★★★★★ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.32 $11.12M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $67.38M ★★★★★★ BTCS (NasdaqCM:BTCS) $2.57 $48.06M ★★★★★★ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ZYNE) $1.30 $65.6M ★★★★★☆ Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) $1.63 $32.99M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $1.02 $93.54M ★★★★★☆

Overview: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing cancer therapies in the United States, with a market cap of approximately $94.41 million.

Operations: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has not reported any revenue segments as it is a clinical-stage company focused on developing cancer therapies.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a pre-revenue clinical-stage company, focuses on developing cancer therapies. Recent promising results from its Phase 1b/2 trial of evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ zanidatamab have shown significant anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated breast cancer patients. Despite being removed from the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, the company maintains a strong cash position with short-term assets of US$155.9 million exceeding liabilities and more cash than debt. However, it faces challenges such as high volatility and shareholder dilution over the past year while remaining unprofitable without near-term profitability forecasts.

