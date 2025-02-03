3 US Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over $100M To Consider

In This Article:
As January comes to a close, the U.S. stock market has experienced a mix of volatility and growth, with major indexes posting gains despite recent tariff announcements. In this context, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—remain an intriguing investment area due to their potential for growth at affordable price points. While the term may seem outdated, these stocks can offer opportunities when backed by strong financials and solid fundamentals.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
BAB (OTCPK:BABB)
|
$0.89
|
$6.46M
|
★★★★★★
|
QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG)
|
$3.08
|
$121.65M
|
★★★★★★
|
ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F)
|
$0.2827
|
$10.4M
|
★★★★★★
|
Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP)
|
$2.94
|
$89.18M
|
★★★★★★
|
Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U)
|
$4.50
|
$67.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
BTCS (NasdaqCM:BTCS)
|
$3.05
|
$52.92M
|
★★★★★★
|
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)
|
$4.52
|
$41.54M
|
★★★★★★
|
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)
|
$1.46
|
$48.18M
|
★★★★★★
|
Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI)
|
$1.27
|
$22.53M
|
★★★★★☆
|
CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT)
|
$0.9463
|
$85.11M
|
★★★★★☆
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
NeoVolta
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States with a market cap of $120.77 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Electric Equipment segment, amounting to $2.47 million.
Market Cap: $120.77M
NeoVolta Inc., with a market cap of US$120.77 million, operates in the energy storage sector but faces challenges typical of penny stocks, such as high volatility and limited cash runway under a year. Despite being unprofitable, it has reduced losses over five years and forecasts significant earnings growth. Recent strategic moves include appointing Michael Mendik as COO to drive operational efficiency and entering a potential collaboration with Expion360 for battery manufacturing, supported by progress in securing a US$250 million loan from the DOE. These initiatives aim to enhance NeoVolta's position in the renewable energy market despite current financial constraints.
-
AC Immune
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, designing, and developing medicines and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases related to protein misfolding, with a market cap of $272.09 million.
Operations: Currently, there are no reported revenue segments for this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
Market Cap: $272.09M
AC Immune, with a market cap of US$272.09 million, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases. Despite being pre-revenue and unprofitable, it maintains financial stability with short-term assets exceeding liabilities and no debt. The company's recent earnings report showed CHF 25.49 million in revenue for Q3 2024, marking a net income turnaround from losses the previous year. Strategic internal promotions highlight an emphasis on AI and digital technologies in research operations. Promising interim trial results for therapies targeting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's indicate potential future growth avenues within its pipeline.
-
Stitch Fix
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Stitch Fix, Inc. operates an online platform offering a variety of apparel, shoes, and accessories for diverse customer segments in the United States with a market cap of approximately $597.43 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its online retail operations, totaling $1.29 billion.
Market Cap: $597.43M
Stitch Fix, Inc., with a market cap of US$597.43 million, faces challenges typical of penny stocks. Despite generating US$1.29 billion in revenue from its online retail operations, it remains unprofitable, with losses increasing by 32.7% annually over the past five years. However, the company maintains financial stability with short-term assets surpassing both short and long-term liabilities and operates debt-free for five years. Recent inclusion in the S&P Retail Select Industry Index and stable cash runway exceeding three years offer some positive outlooks despite high share price volatility and an inexperienced management team averaging 1.8 years tenure.
-
Key Takeaways
-
