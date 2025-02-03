3 US Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over $100M To Consider

As January comes to a close, the U.S. stock market has experienced a mix of volatility and growth, with major indexes posting gains despite recent tariff announcements. In this context, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—remain an intriguing investment area due to their potential for growth at affordable price points. While the term may seem outdated, these stocks can offer opportunities when backed by strong financials and solid fundamentals.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.89 $6.46M ★★★★★★ QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $121.65M ★★★★★★ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.2827 $10.4M ★★★★★★ Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP) $2.94 $89.18M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $67.38M ★★★★★★ BTCS (NasdaqCM:BTCS) $3.05 $52.92M ★★★★★★ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) $4.52 $41.54M ★★★★★★ Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) $1.46 $48.18M ★★★★★★ Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) $1.27 $22.53M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $0.9463 $85.11M ★★★★★☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States with a market cap of $120.77 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Electric Equipment segment, amounting to $2.47 million.

NeoVolta Inc., with a market cap of US$120.77 million, operates in the energy storage sector but faces challenges typical of penny stocks, such as high volatility and limited cash runway under a year. Despite being unprofitable, it has reduced losses over five years and forecasts significant earnings growth. Recent strategic moves include appointing Michael Mendik as COO to drive operational efficiency and entering a potential collaboration with Expion360 for battery manufacturing, supported by progress in securing a US$250 million loan from the DOE. These initiatives aim to enhance NeoVolta's position in the renewable energy market despite current financial constraints.

NasdaqCM:NEOV Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, designing, and developing medicines and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases related to protein misfolding, with a market cap of $272.09 million.