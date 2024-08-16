3 US Growth Stocks With Insider Ownership And Up To 114% Earnings Growth ###

As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite look to extend their winning streaks, investor sentiment appears buoyed by positive economic data and strong earnings reports. In this optimistic market environment, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as these firms often benefit from aligned interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) 28.9% 42.6% Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 21.6% PDD Holdings (NasdaqGS:PDD) 32.1% 21.8% GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.7% 24.1% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 12% 32.1% Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) 13.7% 40.9% On Holding (NYSE:ONON) 28.4% 24.7% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.4% 60.9% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 74.9% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 70.7%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fiverr International Ltd. operates a global online marketplace and has a market cap of $820.75 million.

Operations: Fiverr generates revenue of $372.22 million from its Internet Software & Services segment.

Insider Ownership: 13.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 42.9% p.a.

Fiverr International, a growth company with high insider ownership, has seen significant earnings growth, becoming profitable this year with forecasts of 42.9% annual profit growth over the next three years. The company recently completed a $100 million share buyback and raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to between $383 million and $387 million. Analysts agree that the stock is trading below its fair value estimate by 25.5%, indicating potential for price appreciation.

NYSE:FVRR Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-driven products and services for the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries, with a market cap of approximately $1.48 billion.

Operations: Genius Sports generates revenue primarily from its data processing segment, which brought in $444.07 million.

Insider Ownership: 11.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 76.6% p.a.

Genius Sports, with substantial insider ownership, is forecast to become profitable within three years and sees annual earnings growth of 76.62%. Recent launches like GeniusIQ, an AI-driven data platform enhancing sports analysis and fan engagement, underscore its innovative edge. Despite a net loss of US$21.79 million in Q2 2024, revenue grew to US$95.45 million from US$86.85 million year-over-year. The company expects full-year revenue of US$510 million for 2024, indicating robust growth potential.

NYSE:GENI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Similarweb Ltd. offers cloud-based digital intelligence solutions across multiple regions including the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally with a market cap of $646.60 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segment primarily consists of online financial information providers, generating $231.21 million.

Insider Ownership: 25.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 114.9% p.a.

Similarweb, a growth company with high insider ownership, recently appointed Kipp Bodnar to its Board of Directors, enhancing its strategic direction. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to US$246 million-US$248 million and reported Q2 2024 sales of US$60.64 million. Despite a net loss reduction from US$9.29 million to US$0.738 million year-over-year, the stock trades at 68.3% below estimated fair value and is forecasted to become profitable within three years with strong earnings growth prospects.

NYSE:SMWB Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

