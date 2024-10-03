3 US Growth Stocks With Insider Ownership Up To 23%

As the U.S. stock market steadies following a recent selloff, major indexes have inched higher, reflecting cautious optimism amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and anticipated economic data releases. In this environment, investors often look for growth companies with significant insider ownership, as this can indicate strong confidence from those who know the business best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.7% 24.3% Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 23.2% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 10.2% 32.3% Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) 29.1% 42.1% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 2.6% 28.0% Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) 13.8% 41.3% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.0% 95% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 51.2% Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) 29.5% 22%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for the workforce in the United States, with a market cap of approximately $9.05 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its cloud-based software solutions, totaling $1.40 billion.

Insider Ownership: 21.1%

Paylocity Holding demonstrates characteristics of a growth company with high insider ownership, trading at 30.8% below its estimated fair value. Despite slower forecasted revenue growth at 9.8% annually, its earnings are expected to outpace the US market with a 15.9% annual increase. Recent product innovations and AI enhancements, like Benefits Decision Support, bolster its comprehensive HCM platform, while recent executive changes and share buybacks reflect strategic shifts within the company.

NasdaqGS:PCTY Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: UP Fintech Holding Limited offers online brokerage services primarily targeting Chinese investors, with a market cap of approximately $980.08 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue of $250.01 million from its brokerage services.

Insider Ownership: 23.7%

UP Fintech Holding shows potential with earnings forecasted to grow 22.8% annually, outpacing the US market's 15.2%. Despite a volatile share price and slower revenue growth at 10.4%, it's still above the market average of 8.7%. Recent results show increased revenue to US$87.44 million for Q2, though net income declined to US$2.59 million from last year, indicating challenges alongside growth prospects in its financial performance trajectory.

NasdaqGS:TIGR Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sea Limited operates in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international markets with a market cap of $55.99 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services segments across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international markets.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Sea Limited is positioned for growth with revenue expected to increase by 12.5% annually, surpassing the US market average. Despite trading below its estimated fair value, recent financials show a decline in net income to US$79.91 million for Q2 compared to last year. Board changes include new independent directors, enhancing governance. The company's profitability forecast is above average market growth over the next three years, though Return on Equity remains modest at 16.9%.

NYSE:SE Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Next Steps

