3 US Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

As major U.S. indexes experience a downturn, with technology stocks leading the decline and Treasury yields reaching a three-month high, investors are increasingly cautious about market volatility and economic indicators. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be appealing as they often suggest alignment between management and shareholder interests, potentially providing stability amid broader market fluctuations.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)
|
29.1%
|
41.9%
|
GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT)
|
25.6%
|
26%
|
Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT)
|
26%
|
23.4%
|
Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR)
|
10.2%
|
33.3%
|
Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI)
|
25.7%
|
28.7%
|
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
|
13.7%
|
37.4%
|
Coastal Financial (NasdaqGS:CCB)
|
18.4%
|
40.4%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.9%
|
95%
|
EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)
|
32.8%
|
81.4%
|
BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)
|
22.9%
|
51.2%
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, with a market cap of $3.71 billion, operates in the People's Republic of China where it develops lifestyle brands centered around hotel offerings through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Atour Group segment, which generated CN¥6.06 billion.
Insider Ownership: 26%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.6% p.a.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings is experiencing significant growth, with earnings forecasted to increase by 23.4% annually, outpacing the US market. Despite past shareholder dilution, its revenue is expected to grow over 20% per year. The company recently announced a dividend policy distributing at least 50% of net income annually for three years. For 2024, Atour anticipates a revenue increase of up to 52%, highlighting strong financial performance and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
-
Hesai Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Hesai Group develops, manufactures, and sells three-dimensional LiDAR solutions across Mainland China, Europe, North America, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately $611.90 million.
Operations: Hesai Group generates revenue from the development, manufacturing, and sale of three-dimensional LiDAR solutions across various regions including Mainland China, Europe, North America, and other international markets.
Insider Ownership: 24.4%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 27.3% p.a.
Hesai Group, a leader in lidar technology, is positioned for strong growth with revenue forecasted to increase by 27.3% annually, outpacing the US market. Despite recent losses, its earnings are expected to grow 71.84% per year and become profitable within three years. The company's strategic partnership with SAIC Volkswagen and launch of the OT128 lidar solution underscore its innovation in autonomous vehicle technology, while maintaining a volatile share price trading below estimated fair value.
-
TAL Education Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: TAL Education Group offers K-12 after-school tutoring services in China and has a market cap of approximately $6.90 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its K-12 after-school tutoring services in China, amounting to $1.63 billion.
Insider Ownership: 31.7%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.5% p.a.
TAL Education Group is experiencing robust growth, with revenues forecasted to rise by 20.5% annually, surpassing the US market average. Earnings are expected to grow significantly at 32.9% per year. Recent financials show a strong performance with second-quarter sales at US$619.36 million and net income of US$57.43 million, marking a notable turnaround from previous losses. Despite high volatility in share price, TAL trades below estimated fair value, suggesting potential upside based on analyst targets.
-
