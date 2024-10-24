3 US Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

As major U.S. indexes experience a downturn, with technology stocks leading the decline and Treasury yields reaching a three-month high, investors are increasingly cautious about market volatility and economic indicators. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be appealing as they often suggest alignment between management and shareholder interests, potentially providing stability amid broader market fluctuations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) 29.1% 41.9% GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.6% 26% Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 23.4% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 10.2% 33.3% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 25.7% 28.7% Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) 13.7% 37.4% Coastal Financial (NasdaqGS:CCB) 18.4% 40.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 51.2%

Click here to see the full list of 181 stocks from our Fast Growing US Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, with a market cap of $3.71 billion, operates in the People's Republic of China where it develops lifestyle brands centered around hotel offerings through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Atour Group segment, which generated CN¥6.06 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.6% p.a.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings is experiencing significant growth, with earnings forecasted to increase by 23.4% annually, outpacing the US market. Despite past shareholder dilution, its revenue is expected to grow over 20% per year. The company recently announced a dividend policy distributing at least 50% of net income annually for three years. For 2024, Atour anticipates a revenue increase of up to 52%, highlighting strong financial performance and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

NasdaqGS:ATAT Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hesai Group develops, manufactures, and sells three-dimensional LiDAR solutions across Mainland China, Europe, North America, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately $611.90 million.