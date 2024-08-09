3 US Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Expecting Up To 28% Revenue Growth

As economic fears ease and technology stocks rally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have posted their biggest gains since 2022. In this favorable market environment, investors often look for growth companies with high insider ownership, as these stocks can indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 21.6% GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.7% 25.4% PDD Holdings (NasdaqGS:PDD) 32.1% 21.7% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 12% 34% Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) 13.8% 40.5% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 14.3% 31.2% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.4% 60.9% Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) 29.5% 22.8% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 74.3% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 70.7%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is an investment brokerage company offering real estate investment brokerage and financing services to commercial real estate buyers and sellers in the United States and Canada, with a market cap of $1.46 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include real estate investment brokerage and financing services for commercial property transactions in the United States and Canada.

Insider Ownership: 36.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 28.8% p.a.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is forecast to see significant revenue growth at 28.8% annually, outpacing both the US market and the 20% benchmark for high growth. The company is expected to become profitable within three years, with earnings projected to grow by 158.24% per year. Although insider buying has not been substantial recently, shares are trading at a significant discount below their estimated fair value of US$10 billion. Recent events include executive changes and index reclassifications.

NYSE:MMI Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Palantir Technologies Inc. develops and implements software platforms for intelligence agencies to support counterterrorism efforts globally, with a market cap of $58.94 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include $1.14 billion from commercial operations and $1.34 billion from government contracts.

Insider Ownership: 13.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.8% p.a.

Palantir Technologies is trading at 44.2% below its estimated fair value and has become profitable this year. Its earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 22.8% annually, outpacing the US market's 14.7%. Revenue growth is expected to be robust at 16.8% per year, though slower than the high-growth benchmark of 20%. Recent strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Wendy’s QSCC highlight Palantir's expanding influence in AI and data integration across various sectors, enhancing its growth prospects despite past shareholder dilution.

NYSE:PLTR Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico and has a market cap of $2.93 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the sale, acquisition, and distribution of various products and consumer goods, totaling MX$47.07 billion.

Insider Ownership: 22.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 20.4% p.a.

BBB Foods Inc. has been added to the S&P Global BMI Index, reflecting its growing market presence. Despite reporting a net loss of MXN 230.86 million for Q1 2024, revenue increased significantly to MXN 12.68 billion from MXN 9.69 billion year-over-year. The company is trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value and is forecasted to achieve high revenue growth of over 20% annually, with profitability expected within three years, indicating strong future potential despite current challenges.

NYSE:TBBB Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

