3 Undiscovered Gems In Japan With Strong Potential

Japan's stock markets have shown modest gains recently, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 0.8% and the broader TOPIX Index up 0.2%, amid speculation that recent market turmoil could impact the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decisions. Despite this volatility, economic data such as core consumer price inflation accelerating for the third straight month in July supports a more hawkish stance from the central bank. In this environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential becomes crucial. Here are three undiscovered gems in Japan that exhibit promising traits worth considering for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Tokyo Tekko 10.81% 7.30% 7.30% ★★★★★★ Togami Electric Mfg 1.55% 3.53% 7.20% ★★★★★★ AOKI Holdings 28.27% 0.91% 37.15% ★★★★★★ ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN NA -0.08% 12.04% ★★★★★★ Soliton Systems K.K 0.58% 5.04% 16.76% ★★★★★★ Yashima Denki 2.93% -2.38% 13.99% ★★★★★★ Innotech 38.96% 7.08% 6.36% ★★★★★☆ Marusan Securities 5.33% 1.01% 10.00% ★★★★★☆ Imuraya Group 26.21% 2.37% 32.09% ★★★★★☆ Toho Bank 98.27% 0.43% 22.80% ★★★★☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Hochiki Corporation is involved in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, consulting, engineering, design, and maintenance of fire alarm systems and security solutions both in Japan and globally with a market cap of ¥56.19 billion.

Operations: Hochiki generates revenue primarily from its Fire Prevention Business, which accounted for ¥77.03 billion. The company's net profit margin is a notable metric to consider in evaluating its financial performance.

Hochiki, a small cap player in the electronics industry, has shown impressive performance with earnings growth of 43% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 7.8%. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 9.1x, which is below the JP market average of 13.4x. The company is debt-free now compared to five years ago when its debt-to-equity ratio was 2.3%. Hochiki will report Q1 results on August 5, 2024.

TSE:6745 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Shoei Foods Corporation engages in the import, purchase, and sale of food products in Japan and internationally with a market cap of ¥81.37 billion.

Operations: Shoei Foods generates revenue primarily from the import, purchase, and sale of food products. The company's market cap stands at ¥81.37 billion.

Shoei Foods, a niche player in Japan's food industry, has seen its debt to equity ratio improve from 52.9% to 32.7% over the past five years. The company’s EBIT covers interest payments 419 times, indicating strong financial health. Earnings growth of nearly 50% last year outpaced the consumer retailing sector's average of 24%. Recently, Shoei revised its earnings forecast and projected JPY115 billion in net sales for Q3 with an operating profit of JPY5 billion.

TSE:8079 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: AOKI Holdings Inc. operates in Japan across various sectors including fashion, anniversary and bridal services, entertainment, and real estate rental with a market cap of ¥107.13 billion.

Operations: AOKI Holdings generates revenue primarily from its fashion business (¥100.74 billion) and entertainment sector (¥75.71 billion), with additional contributions from the anniversary and bridal segment (¥10.58 billion) and real estate leasing business (¥6.46 billion).

AOKI Holdings, trading at 35% below its estimated fair value, has seen earnings grow by 33.4% over the past year, outpacing the Specialty Retail industry’s 7%. The company's debt to equity ratio improved from 29.8% to 28.3% in five years, and its net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 5.7%. With high-quality earnings and EBIT covering interest payments by 86.6 times, AOKI appears financially robust ahead of its Q1 results on August 8th.

TSE:8214 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

