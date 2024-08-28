3 Undiscovered Gems in China with Strong Fundamentals

In recent weeks, the Chinese stock market has experienced some turbulence, with both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 Indexes recording declines amid a light economic calendar and anticipation of global monetary policy shifts. Despite this cautious sentiment, small-cap stocks have shown resilience, buoyed by broader optimism in global markets following potential interest rate cuts by major central banks. When identifying promising stocks in such an environment, strong fundamentals are key. Companies that demonstrate robust financial health and sound business models can often weather market volatility more effectively.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In China

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Hubei Three Gorges Tourism Group 11.57% -7.07% 1.90% ★★★★★★ Changzhou Zhongying Science & Technology 0.31% 10.88% 29.30% ★★★★★★ Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical 7.56% 3.92% 3.37% ★★★★★★ Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group 0.95% 5.39% 47.06% ★★★★★★ Center International GroupLtd 35.04% 4.82% -39.58% ★★★★★★ Hunan Investment GroupLtd 7.24% 25.16% 13.20% ★★★★★☆ Chengdu Tangyuan ElectricLtd 0.57% 20.66% 9.04% ★★★★★☆ Shenzhen Longtech Smart Control 3.99% 11.65% 17.16% ★★★★★☆ Shenzhen Easttop Supply Chain Management 89.23% -43.08% 5.73% ★★★★★☆ Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics 50.87% 5.32% -0.38% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zhejiang Jinghua Laser Technology Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells laser holographic molded products with a market cap of CN¥2.49 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of laser holographic molded products. It has a market cap of CN¥2.49 billion.

Zhejiang Jinghua Laser Technology Ltd. reported a notable earnings growth of 6.3% over the past year, outperforming the Forestry industry which saw a -5.1% decline. The company's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 25.4x, slightly below the CN market average of 26x, suggesting it could be undervalued relative to peers. Recent financials show half-year sales increased to ¥379.5 million from ¥326.58 million in 2023, with net income rising to ¥41.22 million from ¥36.77 million previously, and basic EPS improving to ¥0.23 from ¥0.21 last year.

SHSE:603607 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd manufactures and sells agrochemicals, basic chemicals, fine chemicals, and biochemical products in China with a market cap of CN¥6.56 billion.

Operations: Jiangsu Huachang Chemical generates revenue through the sale of agrochemicals, basic chemicals, fine chemicals, and biochemical products. The company's net profit margin has shown notable fluctuations over recent periods.

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical, a smaller player in the chemicals industry, has shown impressive growth with earnings up by 65.7% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s -8.9%. Their debt to equity ratio has significantly improved from 90.7% to 2.3% in five years, and they trade at 38.7% below estimated fair value. Recent half-year results reported sales of CNY 4.23 billion and net income of CNY 451 million, indicating robust performance and potential for future gains.

SZSE:002274 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Qingdao Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. offers a range of banking products and services in China, with a market cap of CN¥14.22 billion.

Operations: The bank generates revenue primarily through interest income from loans and advances, as well as fee-based services. Operating costs include interest expenses on deposits and borrowings, along with administrative and personnel expenses. The net profit margin has shown variability over the last five periods.

Qingdao Rural Commercial Bank, a smaller player in China's banking sector, holds total assets of CN¥473.9B and equity of CN¥40.1B. With deposits at CN¥319.9B and loans at CN¥259.3B, it maintains a net interest margin of 1.8%. The bank's earnings grew 14% last year, outpacing the industry average of 4.7%. It trades at 60% below estimated fair value and has sufficient allowance for bad loans at 1.8%.

SZSE:002958 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

