3 Undervalued Small Caps In Hong Kong With Insider Action

In recent weeks, the Hong Kong market has experienced fluctuations, with the Hang Seng Index declining by 1.03% as global economic conditions and local monetary policies continue to impact investor sentiment. Amid these dynamics, investors are increasingly interested in small-cap stocks that may be undervalued but show potential for growth due to insider activity, which can be an indicator of confidence in a company's future prospects. Identifying such stocks requires careful consideration of market conditions and company fundamentals to gauge their potential resilience and growth opportunities in a volatile environment.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In Hong Kong

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Vesync 7.0x 1.0x 0.08% ★★★★★☆ Ferretti 11.1x 0.7x 46.56% ★★★★★☆ Edianyun NA 0.7x 37.54% ★★★★★☆ Lion Rock Group 5.6x 0.4x 48.79% ★★★★☆☆ Gemdale Properties and Investment NA 0.2x 45.79% ★★★★☆☆ Cheerwin Group 11.8x 1.5x 44.01% ★★★☆☆☆ China Lesso Group Holdings 5.7x 0.4x -498.10% ★★★☆☆☆ Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 7.0x 0.4x -43.98% ★★★☆☆☆ Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Group 13.0x 0.3x 10.44% ★★★☆☆☆ Emperor International Holdings NA 0.8x 29.45% ★★★☆☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing operates in the production of pulp, tissue paper, and packaging paper with a market capitalization of HK$14.5 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from packaging paper and tissue paper, with packaging paper contributing significantly to its total income. The cost of goods sold (COGS) is a major expenditure, impacting the gross profit margin, which has shown variability over time, peaking at 29.08% in late 2017 before declining to 12.49% by mid-2024. Operating expenses include sales and marketing as well as general and administrative costs, which together form a substantial part of the company's financial structure.

PE: 7.0x

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, a smaller player in Hong Kong's market, shows signs of being undervalued with recent insider confidence as Ho Chung Lee acquired 483,000 shares for approximately HK$1.1 million in 2024. Despite relying on higher-risk external borrowing, the company reported notable earnings growth for the first half of 2024, with net income rising to HK$805.69 million from HK$359.9 million last year. Additionally, they completed a share repurchase program and increased their dividend payout to HK$0.062 per share.