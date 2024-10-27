Simply Wall St.

3 Undervalued Small Caps In Hong Kong With Insider Action

In recent weeks, the Hong Kong market has experienced fluctuations, with the Hang Seng Index declining by 1.03% as global economic conditions and local monetary policies continue to impact investor sentiment. Amid these dynamics, investors are increasingly interested in small-cap stocks that may be undervalued but show potential for growth due to insider activity, which can be an indicator of confidence in a company's future prospects. Identifying such stocks requires careful consideration of market conditions and company fundamentals to gauge their potential resilience and growth opportunities in a volatile environment.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In Hong Kong

Name

PE

PS

Discount to Fair Value

Value Rating

Vesync

7.0x

1.0x

0.08%

★★★★★☆

Ferretti

11.1x

0.7x

46.56%

★★★★★☆

Edianyun

NA

0.7x

37.54%

★★★★★☆

Lion Rock Group

5.6x

0.4x

48.79%

★★★★☆☆

Gemdale Properties and Investment

NA

0.2x

45.79%

★★★★☆☆

Cheerwin Group

11.8x

1.5x

44.01%

★★★☆☆☆

China Lesso Group Holdings

5.7x

0.4x

-498.10%

★★★☆☆☆

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

7.0x

0.4x

-43.98%

★★★☆☆☆

Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Group

13.0x

0.3x

10.44%

★★★☆☆☆

Emperor International Holdings

NA

0.8x

29.45%

★★★☆☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing operates in the production of pulp, tissue paper, and packaging paper with a market capitalization of HK$14.5 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from packaging paper and tissue paper, with packaging paper contributing significantly to its total income. The cost of goods sold (COGS) is a major expenditure, impacting the gross profit margin, which has shown variability over time, peaking at 29.08% in late 2017 before declining to 12.49% by mid-2024. Operating expenses include sales and marketing as well as general and administrative costs, which together form a substantial part of the company's financial structure.

PE: 7.0x

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, a smaller player in Hong Kong's market, shows signs of being undervalued with recent insider confidence as Ho Chung Lee acquired 483,000 shares for approximately HK$1.1 million in 2024. Despite relying on higher-risk external borrowing, the company reported notable earnings growth for the first half of 2024, with net income rising to HK$805.69 million from HK$359.9 million last year. Additionally, they completed a share repurchase program and increased their dividend payout to HK$0.062 per share.

and

