3 UK Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In October 2024

The United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index has recently faced headwinds, closing lower amid weak trade data from China and global economic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, identifying undervalued stocks can offer potential opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United Kingdom

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Gaming Realms (AIM:GMR) £0.386 £0.76 49.2% GlobalData (AIM:DATA) £2.04 £3.71 45.1% Tracsis (AIM:TRCS) £5.40 £10.01 46% Franchise Brands (AIM:FRAN) £1.45 £2.63 44.8% Informa (LSE:INF) £8.20 £16.20 49.4% Redcentric (AIM:RCN) £1.2925 £2.43 46.8% Videndum (LSE:VID) £2.50 £4.98 49.8% Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) £0.62 £1.18 47.6% Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) £1.878 £3.53 46.8% SysGroup (AIM:SYS) £0.335 £0.65 48.6%

Click here to see the full list of 61 stocks from our Undervalued UK Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Overview: LBG Media plc operates as an online media publisher in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally, with a market cap of £286.44 million.

Operations: LBG Media generates £82.54 million in revenue from the online media publishing industry across various regions including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and the United States.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 16.9%

LBG Media is trading at £1.37, 16.9% below its estimated fair value of £1.65, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Recent earnings reports show significant improvement, with H1 2024 sales at £42.28 million compared to £27.25 million the previous year and net income of £4.75 million versus a loss of £1.8 million a year ago. Earnings are forecast to grow 24% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market's growth rate.

Story continues

AIM:LBG Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities with a market cap of £2.77 billion.

Operations: Bridgepoint Group plc's revenue segments include £3.60 million from Central operations, £74.50 million from Private Credit, and £285.60 million from Private Equity.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 10.3%

Bridgepoint Group is trading at £3.38, slightly below its estimated fair value of £3.77, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a recent decline in profit margins to 19.2% from 40.7% last year, the company’s earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 32.34% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 14.3%. Recent executive changes and M&A discussions add strategic depth to its profile.

LSE:BPT Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: Hays plc provides recruitment services across Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally with a market cap of £1.45 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from Qualified, Professional, and Skilled Recruitment services amounts to £6.95 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.9%

Hays is trading at £0.91, which is 22.9% below its estimated fair value of £1.18, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a recent net loss of £4.9 million for the full year ended June 30, 2024, and slower revenue growth forecasted at 2.6% per year compared to the UK market's 3.8%, Hays is expected to become profitable in the next three years with earnings growing at an annual rate of 62.32%.

LSE:HAS Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Where To Now?

Explore the 61 names from our Undervalued UK Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener here.

Shareholder in one or more of these companies? Ensure you're never caught off-guard by adding your portfolio in Simply Wall St for timely alerts on significant stock developments.

Join a community of smart investors by using Simply Wall St. It's free and delivers expert-level analysis on worldwide markets.

Searching for a Fresh Perspective?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include AIM:LBG LSE:BPT and LSE:HAS.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com