3 UK Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Up To 44.5% Below Intrinsic Value

The UK market has been experiencing turbulence, with the FTSE 100 closing lower due to weak trade data from China and ongoing global economic concerns. In such uncertain times, identifying undervalued stocks can be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United Kingdom

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Victorian Plumbing Group (AIM:VIC) £0.992 £1.87 47% GlobalData (AIM:DATA) £2.105 £4.10 48.7% Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) £0.469 £0.91 48.5% Victrex (LSE:VCT) £9.46 £17.35 45.5% Redcentric (AIM:RCN) £1.2975 £2.46 47.3% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) £0.43 £0.83 48% Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) £0.63 £1.20 47.7% BATM Advanced Communications (LSE:BVC) £0.20425 £0.37 45.5% SysGroup (AIM:SYS) £0.345 £0.64 46.5% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) £1.135 £2.11 46.2%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: Fevertree Drinks PLC, with a market cap of £1.01 billion, develops and sells premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Operations: The company generates £364.40 million in revenue from its non-alcoholic beverages segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.4%

Fevertree Drinks is trading at £8.63, significantly below its estimated fair value of £14.97, indicating it may be undervalued based on discounted cash flows. Despite a decline in profit margins from 7.2% to 4.2%, earnings are forecast to grow at 34.3% per year, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 14.4%. Revenue is also expected to grow faster than the market at 7% per year, making Fevertree a compelling option among undervalued stocks in the UK based on cash flows.

AIM:FEVR Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Overview: Genel Energy plc, with a market cap of £205.67 million, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Revenue from production amounts to $74.40 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.5%

Genel Energy is trading at £0.74, significantly below its estimated fair value of £1.34, making it highly undervalued based on discounted cash flows. Despite reporting a net loss of US$21.9 million for H1 2024, the company’s revenue is forecast to grow at 13.4% per year, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 3.7%. Recent executive changes and strong production results further support its potential for future profitability and robust cash flow generation.

LSE:GENL Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Overview: The Sage Group plc, with a market cap of £9.95 billion, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally.

Operations: Sage Group's revenue segments include £595 million from Europe, £1.01 billion from North America, and £488 million from the United Kingdom & Ireland.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 24.4%

Sage Group, trading at £9.97, is significantly undervalued relative to its estimated fair value of £13.19 based on discounted cash flows. The company’s earnings grew by 28.4% over the past year and are forecast to grow at 15.1% annually, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 14.4%. Despite a high level of debt and recent insider selling, Sage's robust revenue growth and strategic partnerships like VoPay enhance its financial position and operational efficiency.

LSE:SGE Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Next Steps

Contemplating Other Strategies?

