3 UK Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over £70M To Watch

The United Kingdom's stock market has recently experienced a downturn, influenced by weak trade data from China, which has affected major indices like the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Amid such global economic pressures, investors often seek opportunities in smaller companies that can offer potential growth and value. Penny stocks, though an older term, still represent these smaller or less-established firms that might provide stability and upside potential for those looking to explore beyond the well-known names.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.07
|
£779.9M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.94
|
£148.28M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.55
|
£67.7M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP)
|
£1.17
|
£99.96M
|
★★★★★★
|
Luceco (LSE:LUCE)
|
£1.298
|
£200.19M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD)
|
£1.38
|
£175.75M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Next 15 Group (AIM:NFG)
|
£3.85
|
£382.91M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC)
|
$0.4395
|
$255.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
Tristel (AIM:TSTL)
|
£3.90
|
£186M
|
★★★★★★
|
Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX)
|
£2.385
|
£304.74M
|
★★★★★★
Cake Box Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Cake Box Holdings Plc, with a market cap of £77 million, operates in the United Kingdom retailing fresh cream celebration cakes through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company generates revenue of £38.62 million from its food processing segment.
Market Cap: £77M
Cake Box Holdings Plc, with a market cap of £77 million, has shown steady financial performance. Earnings have grown by 8.7% annually over the past five years, with recent half-year sales reaching £18.73 million and net income rising to £2.07 million. The company boasts high-quality earnings and a strong return on equity at 26%. Debt levels are well-managed, supported by operating cash flow covering debt significantly. Recent strategic moves include a collaboration with Nutella to launch new products in the UK market, potentially enhancing brand appeal and revenue streams. However, its dividend coverage remains an area for improvement despite recent increases.
Tristel
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products across the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Western Europe, and internationally with a market cap of £185.99 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from Hospital Medical Device Decontamination at £36.34 million and Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection at £3.44 million.
Market Cap: £186M
Tristel plc, with a market cap of £185.99 million, exhibits strong financial health, operating debt-free with stable weekly volatility. The company reported sales of £41.93 million for the fiscal year ending June 2024 and net income of £6.49 million, reflecting robust profit growth at 45.5% over the past year—outpacing industry averages. Despite a less experienced management team, Tristel maintains high-quality earnings and a solid return on equity at 20%. However, its dividend yield of 3.47% is not fully covered by earnings, indicating potential sustainability concerns despite recent dividend increases aligning with EPS growth targets.
PensionBee Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: PensionBee Group plc is a direct-to-consumer financial technology company offering online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States, with a market cap of £371.78 million.
Operations: The company generates £28.32 million in revenue from its Internet Information Providers segment.
Market Cap: £371.78M
PensionBee Group plc, with a market cap of £371.78 million, is navigating its expansion into the U.S. market following its success in the U.K. The company recently launched a new app to streamline pension management and partnered with State Street Global Advisors for exclusive investment portfolios. Despite being unprofitable and having diluted shares by 5.4% over the past year, PensionBee remains debt-free and anticipates exceeding £30 million in revenue for 2024. With short-term assets covering liabilities comfortably, it raised approximately $25 million to support growth initiatives in the United States.
