3 UK Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over £70M To Watch

The United Kingdom's stock market has recently experienced a downturn, influenced by weak trade data from China, which has affected major indices like the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Amid such global economic pressures, investors often seek opportunities in smaller companies that can offer potential growth and value. Penny stocks, though an older term, still represent these smaller or less-established firms that might provide stability and upside potential for those looking to explore beyond the well-known names.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.07 £779.9M ★★★★★★ Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG) £0.94 £148.28M ★★★★★★ Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB) £3.55 £67.7M ★★★★☆☆ Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP) £1.17 £99.96M ★★★★★★ Luceco (LSE:LUCE) £1.298 £200.19M ★★★★★☆ Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD) £1.38 £175.75M ★★★★★☆ Next 15 Group (AIM:NFG) £3.85 £382.91M ★★★★☆☆ Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) $0.4395 $255.49M ★★★★★★ Tristel (AIM:TSTL) £3.90 £186M ★★★★★★ Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX) £2.385 £304.74M ★★★★★★

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cake Box Holdings Plc, with a market cap of £77 million, operates in the United Kingdom retailing fresh cream celebration cakes through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue of £38.62 million from its food processing segment.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, with a market cap of £77 million, has shown steady financial performance. Earnings have grown by 8.7% annually over the past five years, with recent half-year sales reaching £18.73 million and net income rising to £2.07 million. The company boasts high-quality earnings and a strong return on equity at 26%. Debt levels are well-managed, supported by operating cash flow covering debt significantly. Recent strategic moves include a collaboration with Nutella to launch new products in the UK market, potentially enhancing brand appeal and revenue streams. However, its dividend coverage remains an area for improvement despite recent increases.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products across the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Western Europe, and internationally with a market cap of £185.99 million.