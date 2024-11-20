3 UK Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 7.5%

The United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index has recently experienced downturns, influenced by weak trade data from China, which has impacted companies with strong ties to the Chinese economy. In such volatile market conditions, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability and income through regular payouts, making them an attractive option for those seeking to navigate uncertain economic landscapes.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 5.97% ★★★★★★ Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX) 8.19% ★★★★★☆ 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) 3.22% ★★★★★☆ OSB Group (LSE:OSB) 8.55% ★★★★★☆ Man Group (LSE:EMG) 6.12% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 4.12% ★★★★★☆ Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) 6.07% ★★★★★☆ Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) 6.99% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.77% ★★★★★☆ DCC (LSE:DCC) 3.52% ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bodycote plc offers heat treatment and thermal processing services globally, with a market cap of £1.14 billion.

Operations: Bodycote plc's revenue segments include Aerospace, Defence & Energy (ADE) with £194.50 million from North America, £160 million from Western Europe, and £8 million from Emerging Markets; and Automotive & General Industrial (AGI) with £97.60 million from North America, £237.30 million from Western Europe, and £84 million from Emerging Markets.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Bodycote's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with inconsistent growth and occasional significant drops. Despite this, recent improvements show dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio of 69%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio of 45.4%). The dividend yield at 3.69% is below the top UK payers' average but remains sustainable given current financials. Recent trading updates indicate modest revenue growth in Aerospace and Energy sectors, despite challenges in Industrial Markets and Automotive.

LSE:BOY Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Overview: Ninety One Group is an independent global asset manager with a market cap of £1.46 billion.

Operations: Ninety One Group generates revenue through its Investment Management Business, which reported £588.50 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.6%

Ninety One Group's dividend has grown steadily over its four-year history, with a payout ratio of 66.8% and cash payout ratio of 65.3%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. The yield is among the top 25% in the UK market. Although relatively new to paying dividends, stability is evident, supported by earnings growth of 4% annually over five years. Recent executive changes aim to enhance business growth in Southeast Asia.