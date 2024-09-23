3 Top Undervalued Small Caps In Australia With Recent Insider Activity

The Australian market has climbed 1.4% in the last 7 days and 15% over the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 12% annually. In this favorable environment, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with recent insider activity can provide promising investment opportunities.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In Australia

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Magellan Financial Group 7.2x 4.5x 40.38% ★★★★★☆ Bigtincan Holdings NA 1.2x 47.32% ★★★★★☆ Bapcor NA 0.8x 46.56% ★★★★☆☆ Corporate Travel Management 20.4x 2.4x 3.65% ★★★★☆☆ GWA Group 16.4x 1.5x 41.69% ★★★★☆☆ Eagers Automotive 10.4x 0.3x 39.01% ★★★★☆☆ Coventry Group 212.7x 0.4x -8.09% ★★★☆☆☆ Dicker Data 20.3x 0.7x -67.25% ★★★☆☆☆ BSP Financial Group 7.9x 2.8x 0.96% ★★★☆☆☆ Credit Corp Group 20.6x 2.8x 40.67% ★★★☆☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Centuria Capital Group is an investment manager specializing in property funds management, development, and finance with a market cap of A$1.50 billion.

Operations: Centuria Capital Group generates revenue primarily from Property Funds Management (A$167.03 million), Co-Investments (A$54.13 million), and Development activities (A$44.50 million). The company has experienced fluctuations in its gross profit margin, which peaked at 89.33% in Q2 2020 and was lowest at 41.37% in Q2 2017, indicating variability in cost management over time. Operating expenses have varied significantly, impacting net income margins that ranged from a high of 22.39% in Q2 2024 to a low of 3.12% in Q4 2023.

PE: 22.8x

Centuria Capital Group's recent earnings report for the year ending June 30, 2024, revealed sales of A$327.03 million and a net income jump to A$73.21 million from A$32.29 million last year. Basic earnings per share increased to A$0.09 from A$0.04 previously, reflecting significant growth despite a decline in sales. Insider confidence is evident with notable share purchases in the past months, suggesting potential undervaluation and future growth prospects for this small cap stock in Australia’s market.

ASX:CNI Share price vs Value as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Corporate Travel Management provides travel services across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia/New Zealand with a market cap of A$2.85 billion.

Operations: Corporate Travel Management generates revenue primarily from travel services across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's gross profit margin has shown variability over time, reaching 40.18% as of September 2023. Operating expenses include significant general and administrative costs along with depreciation and amortization expenses.

PE: 20.4x

Corporate Travel Management, a small-cap company in Australia, has shown promising signs of being undervalued. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, it reported sales of A$710.42 million and net income of A$84.45 million, reflecting growth from the previous year. The company repurchased 1,488,232 shares for A$23.14 million between January and June 2024 and extended its buyback plan to June 2025 with an additional authorization of A$26.1 million. Insider confidence is evident as Jamie Pherous purchased 87,500 shares worth approximately A$1.40 million recently.

ASX:CTD Share price vs Value as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sims operates in the recycling and waste management industry, focusing on metal recycling and electronic lifecycle services, with a market cap of A$3.84 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from North America Metals (A$4.49 billion) and Australia/New Zealand Metals (A$1.60 billion). For the period ending 2023-09-30, it reported a gross profit margin of 9.91%, with operating expenses amounting to A$836.1 million and non-operating expenses at -A$184 million.

PE: 1297.1x

Sims recently reported a net loss of A$57.8 million for the year ending June 30, 2024, compared to a net income of A$181.1 million the previous year. Despite this, earnings are forecasted to grow by 41.25% annually. Profit margins have dropped from 3% to 0.02%. Insider confidence is evident with recent share purchases in August and September 2024, indicating potential growth prospects despite current challenges in profitability and dividend cuts to A$0.10 per share for the year ended June 30, 2024.

ASX:SGM Share price vs Value as at Sep 2024

Key Takeaways

