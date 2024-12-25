3 Top UK Dividend Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
The United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index has recently faced challenges, closing lower amid weak trade data from China, which highlights the interconnectedness of global markets and their impact on UK equities. In such a fluctuating environment, dividend stocks can offer a sense of stability and income potential for investors seeking reliable returns amidst broader market uncertainties.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS)
|
6.07%
|
★★★★★★
|
Keller Group (LSE:KLR)
|
3.24%
|
★★★★★☆
|
4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR)
|
3.45%
|
★★★★★☆
|
OSB Group (LSE:OSB)
|
8.27%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Man Group (LSE:EMG)
|
6.07%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG)
|
4.70%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Plus500 (LSE:PLUS)
|
5.86%
|
★★★★★☆
|
DCC (LSE:DCC)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM)
|
7.28%
|
★★★★★☆
|
James Latham (AIM:LTHM)
|
6.69%
|
★★★★★☆
Livermore Investments Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of £89.29 million.
Operations: Livermore Investments Group Limited generates revenue from its Equity and Debt Instruments Investment Activities, amounting to $23.75 million.
Dividend Yield: 6.2%
Livermore Investments Group offers a high dividend yield of 6.25%, placing it in the top 25% of UK dividend payers. Despite its attractive payout ratio of 25.3%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, the company's dividend history is unreliable, with volatility and declines over the past decade. Recent earnings growth to $9.67 million suggests potential stability, but historical inconsistency remains a concern for long-term investors.
Keller Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Keller Group plc is a provider of specialist geotechnical services operating across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa with a market cap of £1.07 billion.
Operations: Keller Group plc generates its revenue from specialist geotechnical services, amounting to £2.99 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Keller Group's dividend is well-supported by earnings and cash flow, with payout ratios of 27.6% and 18.1%, respectively, ensuring sustainability. Although offering a reliable yield of 3.24%, it falls short compared to the top UK dividend payers. The company's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, reflecting consistent performance. Recent board changes include Carl-Peter Forster's appointment as Chair-designate, potentially influencing future strategic direction in sustainability initiatives.
SThree
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: SThree plc is a specialist recruitment company operating in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics sectors across various countries including the UK, US, and several European nations with a market cap of £373.65 million.
Operations: SThree plc's revenue segments are comprised of the USA (£318.74 million), DACH (£490.18 million), Rest of Europe (£384.35 million), Middle East & Asia (£42.03 million), and Netherlands (including Spain) (£366.06 million).
Dividend Yield: 5.9%
SThree's dividend yield of 5.94% ranks in the top 25% among UK dividend payers, supported by a payout ratio of 39.2% and cash flow coverage at 42.4%. Despite this, the company's dividends have been volatile over the past decade, raising concerns about reliability. The recent £20 million share buyback program may positively impact shareholder value but comes amid forecasts of declining earnings over the next three years, highlighting potential challenges for sustained dividend growth.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com