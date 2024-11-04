3 Top UK Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 7.1%

In This Article:
Amidst the recent downturn in the FTSE 100, driven by weak trade data from China and its impact on global markets, investors are increasingly seeking stability in dividend stocks. In this context, identifying stocks with strong dividend yields can be a prudent strategy for those looking to secure steady income despite market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
James Latham (AIM:LTHM)
|
5.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX)
|
7.82%
|
★★★★★☆
|
4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR)
|
3.12%
|
★★★★★☆
|
OSB Group (LSE:OSB)
|
9.19%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Man Group (LSE:EMG)
|
6.35%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Plus500 (LSE:PLUS)
|
6.35%
|
★★★★★☆
|
DCC (LSE:DCC)
|
3.97%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG)
|
3.75%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM)
|
6.97%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU)
|
3.60%
|
★★★★★☆
James Latham
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: James Latham plc, with a market cap of £269.47 million, imports and distributes timbers, panels, and decorative surfaces across the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Timber Importing and Distribution segment, which generated £366.51 million.
Dividend Yield: 5.8%
James Latham offers a compelling dividend profile with stable and growing dividends over the past decade, supported by a low payout ratio of 30%, ensuring coverage by earnings. Its dividend yield of 5.83% places it in the top quartile among UK payers. Although cash flow coverage is tighter at an 87.4% payout ratio, dividends remain reliable. The stock's attractive valuation with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9x further enhances its appeal for income-focused investors.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report James Latham implies its share price may be too high.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report James Latham implies its share price may be too high.
Mears Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Mears Group plc, with a market cap of £324 million, offers outsourced services to both public and private sectors in the United Kingdom.
Operations: Mears Group generates revenue through its Management segment at £591.63 million and Maintenance segment at £551.73 million in the United Kingdom.
Dividend Yield: 4%
Mears Group's dividend profile is marked by a low yield of 3.97%, below the UK market's top quartile, and an unstable track record over the past decade. However, recent guidance suggests robust financial performance with anticipated revenues of £1.13 billion for 2024, supporting its dividend sustainability through a low payout ratio of 33.4% and cash payout ratio of 10.7%. Share repurchases further indicate management's confidence in future prospects despite volatile historical dividends.
-
Take a closer look at Mears Group's potential here in our dividend report.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Mears Group is trading behind its estimated value.
TBC Bank Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: TBC Bank Group PLC operates through its subsidiaries to offer banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan with a market cap of £1.54 billion.
Operations: TBC Bank Group PLC generates revenue from its operations in Uzbekistan, amounting to GEL 236.42 million.
Dividend Yield: 7.1%
TBC Bank Group's dividend yield of 7.11% places it in the top quartile of UK dividend payers, supported by a low payout ratio of 32.6%, indicating sustainability. Despite only a seven-year history, dividends have been stable and growing with little volatility. Recent earnings growth and strong financial performance bolster its ability to maintain dividends, though its allowance for bad loans is relatively low at 76%. Recent management changes include appointing Giorgi Giguashvili as Company Secretary.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of TBC Bank Group shares in the market.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of TBC Bank Group shares in the market.
