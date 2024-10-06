3 Top Japanese Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 4.6%

Japan's stock markets experienced sharp losses recently as political developments and monetary policy shifts influenced investor sentiment, with the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices both registering declines. Despite these fluctuations, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking stable income, especially in uncertain economic climates. A good dividend stock typically offers a reliable payout ratio and a history of consistent dividends, making it appealing even amid market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Japan

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.19% ★★★★★★ Globeride (TSE:7990) 4.24% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.09% ★★★★★★ KurimotoLtd (TSE:5602) 4.99% ★★★★★★ Mitsubishi Research Institute (TSE:3636) 3.78% ★★★★★★ Innotech (TSE:9880) 4.85% ★★★★★★ Business Brain Showa-Ota (TSE:9658) 4.24% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.30% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.47% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.51% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. explores, develops, produces, and sells oil, natural gas, and other energy resources across Japan, Europe, North America, and the Middle East with a market cap of ¥303.77 billion.

Operations: Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other energy resources across various regions including Japan, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Japan Petroleum Exploration's dividend yield is in the top 25% of the Japanese market, with a payout ratio of 30.8%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings. Despite this, its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Recent strategic moves include executive changes and a completed share buyback program amounting to ¥18.41 billion, potentially signaling confidence in financial stability and shareholder value enhancement amidst declining earnings forecasts for the near future.

TSE:1662 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Vital KSK Holdings, Inc. operates in Japan, focusing on the wholesale and retail sale of pharmaceutical products, with a market cap of ¥65.05 billion.

Operations: Vital KSK Holdings, Inc.'s revenue is primarily derived from the Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business at ¥565.04 billion, followed by the Pharmacy Business at ¥19.33 billion and the Veterinary Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business at ¥10.95 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Vital KSK Holdings has a sustainable dividend payout with a low cash payout ratio of 11.5%, ensuring dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. Recent buyback activity, totaling ¥1.64 billion for 2.61% of shares, may indicate efforts to enhance shareholder value despite its below-top-tier dividend yield in Japan's market landscape.

TSE:3151 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: i-mobile Co., Ltd. operates in the Internet advertising sector in Japan with a market cap of ¥32.27 billion.

Operations: i-mobile Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Consumer Service segment, contributing ¥15.95 billion, and its Internet Advertising Business segment, which adds ¥2.76 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

i-mobile Ltd. offers a compelling dividend yield of 4.64%, placing it in the top 25% of JP market payers, with dividends well-covered by earnings and cash flows (payout ratios of 52.2% and 44.9%, respectively). Although its dividend track record is under a decade, recent increases from ¥13.33 to ¥22 per share, with guidance for further growth to ¥26 per share next year, reflect a positive trajectory supported by robust earnings growth and strategic initiatives like Furunavi Travel Reservations launch.

TSE:6535 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

