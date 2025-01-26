Here are the 3 top fears causing aging Americans to delay retirement — how many are holding you back?

The median retirement age for Americans is currently 62, with 7 in 10 retirees saying they left the workforce earlier than age 65, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

But because that’s not full retirement age for Social Security purposes, and because Medicare eligibility doesn’t begin until age 65, you may be inclined to work longer. There may be other fears also preventing you from putting your feet up.

The reality is that retiring early can pose its share of challenges, and many Americans are right to be concerned. But your fears may be unfounded, and there are also some serious downsides to retiring too late.

The CDC says that the typical 65-year-old has a life expectancy of 18.9 years. You may think you have plenty of time, but even if you don’t pass away at a younger age than what’s typical, you never know when your health might decline. You don’t want to spend the bulk of your retirement grappling with medical and mobility issues, leaving yourself little to no time to do things like travel or engage in other activities you’ve always wanted to dive into.

“You know the golden years are not that golden. People say you can do all of this after you retire, but you never know what’s going to happen to you,” said one woman to self-improvement YouTuber Sprouht when she was asked to share her biggest regret.

So, if you’ve been delaying your retirement due to one of these fears, consider that you may be making a big mistake. It’s time to fact check your own beliefs about your retirement.

1. Worried about running out of money

Whether you enter retirement with a $200,000 or $5 million nest egg, you may be worried about depleting it in your lifetime. And the longer you work and save, the less likely that is to happen.

A 2024 survey by Allianz Life found that 63% of Americans are more concerned about running out of money than actually dying. But if you manage your assets wisely, you may be surprised at how easy it is to stretch your nest egg.

Gallup has found a persistent retirement reality versus expectations gap in its surveys. It noted that just over half of those who were 45-60 in 2002-2004 projected that they would have enough money to live comfortably when they retired. But 79% of this same cohort of Americans who are retired 20 years later in fact ended up saying they have enough money to live comfortably.