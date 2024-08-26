3 Top Euronext Paris Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 5.8%

The European economy has recently seen a boost from Paris, with the CAC 40 Index gaining 1.71% amid growing hopes for interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank. This positive sentiment is further supported by increased business activity driven by the upcoming Olympic Games in France. In this favorable market environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation. Here are three top Euronext Paris dividend stocks yielding up to 5.8%.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 6.34% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 6.86% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.82% ★★★★★★ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.04% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.30% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 4.02% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 5.86% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.62% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 8.30% ★★★★★☆ Trigano (ENXTPA:TRI) 3.26% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 35 stocks from our Top Euronext Paris Dividend Stocks screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative offers a range of banking products and services to diverse customer segments in France, with a market cap of €924.56 million.

Operations: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative generates revenue by providing banking products and services to individuals, professionals, associations, farmers, businesses, private banking customers, and public and social housing community clients in France.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative offers a high and reliable dividend yield of 5.86%, placing it in the top 25% of French dividend payers. Despite a slight dip in net interest income, earnings grew by 1.3% to €114.91 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024. The company's dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by a low payout ratio of 29.8%.

Story continues

ENXTPA:CRLA Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Eiffage SA operates in construction, property and urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions both in France and internationally with a market cap of €8.78 billion.

Operations: Eiffage SA's revenue segments include Concessions (€3.90 billion), Construction (€4.29 billion), Energy Systems (€5.99 billion), and Infrastructures (€8.43 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Eiffage's dividend yield of 4.39% is below the top 25% in France, but its payouts are well-covered by earnings (38.5%) and cash flows (15.6%). Despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade, recent strategic partnerships with Google Cloud to enhance AI capabilities and a significant construction contract for the Valby cloudburst tunnel highlight Eiffage's commitment to innovation and operational growth, potentially supporting future dividend stability.

ENXTPA:FGR Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Infotel SA designs, develops, markets, and maintains software solutions focused on security, performance, and management worldwide with a market cap of €270.36 million.

Operations: Infotel SA generates revenue through two primary segments: Services (€296.02 million) and Software (€11.53 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Infotel's dividend yield of 5.13% is slightly below the top 25% in France, and while its payout ratio (76.2%) and cash payout ratio (63.7%) indicate dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, the company's dividend history has been unreliable over the past decade with volatility exceeding 20%. However, trading at 51.4% below estimated fair value suggests potential for capital appreciation alongside a forecasted earnings growth of 10.48% per year.

ENXTPA:INF Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Embark on your investment journey to our 35 Top Euronext Paris Dividend Stocks selection here.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:CRLA ENXTPA:FGR and ENXTPA:INF.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com