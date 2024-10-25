3 Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 7.0%

As the European Central Bank's recent rate cuts fuel optimism for further monetary easing, major stock indexes in Europe, including those on Euronext Amsterdam, have seen a positive uptick. In this environment of potential economic support, dividend stocks can offer investors a reliable income stream; selecting stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent payout histories is crucial to navigating these market dynamics effectively.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.50% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 7.05% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.33% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.99% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 7.12% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.39% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for the aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors with a market cap of €3.76 billion.

Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue through its Building Technology segment, which accounts for €1.74 billion, and its Industrial Technology segment, contributing €1.49 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Aalberts offers a mixed dividend profile for investors. Its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 41% and cash payout ratio of 60.4%. However, the dividend history has been volatile over the past decade, lacking stability. Despite this, Aalberts trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and is considered good relative value compared to peers. The current yield of 3.33% is below top-tier Dutch dividend payers.

ENXTAM:AALB Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in the sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distribution of conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry across various regions including Europe and North America, with a market cap of €533.12 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V. generates its revenue from several segments, including Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Acomo's dividend profile presents challenges for investors. Despite being in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers with a yield of 6.39%, its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade. The high payout ratio of 95.7% indicates poor coverage by earnings, though cash flow coverage is reasonable at 51%. Additionally, Acomo carries a high debt level and trades at a favorable price-to-earnings ratio of 15x compared to the market average.