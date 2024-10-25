3 Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 7.0%

In This Article:
As the European Central Bank's recent rate cuts fuel optimism for further monetary easing, major stock indexes in Europe, including those on Euronext Amsterdam, have seen a positive uptick. In this environment of potential economic support, dividend stocks can offer investors a reliable income stream; selecting stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent payout histories is crucial to navigating these market dynamics effectively.
Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM)
|
3.50%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT)
|
7.05%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB)
|
3.33%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN)
|
9.99%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA)
|
7.12%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO)
|
6.39%
|
★★★★☆☆
Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks screener.
Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.
Aalberts
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for the aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors with a market cap of €3.76 billion.
Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue through its Building Technology segment, which accounts for €1.74 billion, and its Industrial Technology segment, contributing €1.49 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Aalberts offers a mixed dividend profile for investors. Its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 41% and cash payout ratio of 60.4%. However, the dividend history has been volatile over the past decade, lacking stability. Despite this, Aalberts trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and is considered good relative value compared to peers. The current yield of 3.33% is below top-tier Dutch dividend payers.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Aalberts' dividend report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Aalberts implies its share price may be lower than expected.
Acomo
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in the sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distribution of conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry across various regions including Europe and North America, with a market cap of €533.12 million.
Operations: Acomo N.V. generates its revenue from several segments, including Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).
Dividend Yield: 6.4%
Acomo's dividend profile presents challenges for investors. Despite being in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers with a yield of 6.39%, its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade. The high payout ratio of 95.7% indicates poor coverage by earnings, though cash flow coverage is reasonable at 51%. Additionally, Acomo carries a high debt level and trades at a favorable price-to-earnings ratio of 15x compared to the market average.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of Acomo with our comprehensive dividend report here.
-
The analysis detailed in our Acomo valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Signify
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Signify N.V. is a company that offers lighting products, systems, and services across Europe, the Americas, and other international markets with a market cap of approximately €2.77 billion.
Operations: Signify N.V.'s revenue segments include €519 million from Conventional lighting products and services.
Dividend Yield: 7.1%
Signify offers a compelling dividend yield of 7.05%, placing it in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers. However, its dividends have been unstable and unreliable over the past eight years, with significant volatility. The payout ratio stands at 80.4%, suggesting earnings cover dividends adequately, while a lower cash payout ratio of 34.2% indicates strong cash flow support. Recent exclusion from the FTSE All-World Index may impact investor perception despite improved earnings performance in recent quarters.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of Signify with our detailed analytical dividend report.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility Signify's shares may be trading at a discount.
Seize The Opportunity
-
Click here to access our complete index of 6 Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks.
-
Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.
-
Simply Wall St is a revolutionary app designed for long-term stock investors, it's free and covers every market in the world.
Want To Explore Some Alternatives?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:AALB ENXTAM:ACOMO and ENXTAM:LIGHT.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com