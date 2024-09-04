3 Top Dividend Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange Yielding Over 3.3%

The Switzerland stock market recently experienced a notable decline, mirroring broader European trends as concerns about growth and Federal Reserve interest rate policies weighed on investor sentiment. Despite these challenges, economic indicators such as accelerated GDP growth and easing consumer price inflation suggest underlying resilience in the Swiss economy. In this context, dividend stocks can offer a stable income stream and potential for capital appreciation. Here are three top dividend stocks on the SIX Swiss Exchange yielding over 3.3% that stand out in today's market environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.17% ★★★★★★ Vaudoise Assurances Holding (SWX:VAHN) 4.81% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.56% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 5.46% ★★★★★☆ EFG International (SWX:EFGN) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 4.72% ★★★★★☆ Luzerner Kantonalbank (SWX:LUKN) 3.83% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.67% ★★★★★☆ DKSH Holding (SWX:DKSH) 3.30% ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: DKSH Holding AG offers market expansion services across Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, and the rest of the Asia Pacific with a market cap of CHF4.42 billion.

Operations: DKSH Holding AG's revenue segments include Healthcare (CHF5.55 billion), Consumer Goods (CHF3.43 billion), Performance Materials (CHF1.38 billion), and Technology (CHF526.50 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

DKSH Holding AG reported half-year sales of CHF 5.44 billion and net income of CHF 111.2 million, showing an increase in earnings per share to CHF 1.71 from CHF 1.59 a year ago. The company's dividend yield is 3.3%, with payments well-covered by earnings (77% payout ratio) and cash flows (45.8% cash payout ratio). Dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, despite trading at a discount to estimated fair value.

SWX:DKSH Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EFG International AG, with a market cap of CHF3.54 billion, offers private banking, wealth management, and asset management services through its subsidiaries.

Operations: EFG International AG generates revenue from various segments, including CHF128.80 million from the Americas, CHF176.70 million from Asia Pacific, CHF193.30 million from the United Kingdom, CHF60.50 million from Corporate Center, CHF449.70 million from Switzerland & Italy, CHF55.30 million from Global Markets & Treasury, CHF122.90 million from Investment and Wealth Solutions, and CHF257.30 million from Continental Europe & Middle East.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

EFG International's dividend yield of 4.69% ranks in the top 25% of Swiss dividend payers, with a payout ratio currently at 55.2%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings. However, the company's dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Recent earnings for H1 2024 showed an increase in net income to CHF 162.8 million from CHF 147.6 million a year ago, and EFG completed a share buyback program worth CHF 68.4 million, representing nearly 2% of shares outstanding.

SWX:EFGN Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swisscom AG, with a market cap of CHF28.23 billion, provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy, as well as internationally.

Operations: Swisscom AG's revenue segments include Fastweb (CHF2.61 billion), Swisscom Switzerland - Wholesale (CHF535 million), Swisscom Switzerland - Business Customers (CHF3.13 billion), Swisscom Switzerland - Residential Customers (CHF4.42 billion), and Swisscom Switzerland - Infrastructure & Support Functions (CHF73 million).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Swisscom's dividend yield of 4.04% is slightly below the top quartile of Swiss dividend payers. The company maintains stable dividends with a payout ratio of 67.1%, indicating coverage by earnings, and a cash payout ratio of 69.5%, suggesting sustainability through cash flows. Recent earnings for Q2 2024 showed sales at CHF 2.75 billion and net income at CHF 381 million, reflecting slight declines from the previous year’s figures, impacting overall financial stability.

SWX:SCMN Dividend History as at Sep 2024

