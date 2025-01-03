3 Top Dividend Stocks Offering At Least 3% Yield

As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and varied regional growth, investors are increasingly looking towards stable income-generating options like dividend stocks. In the current environment, characterized by moderate gains in major indices and ongoing economic uncertainties, selecting dividend stocks with yields of at least 3% can provide a reliable source of income while potentially offering some cushion against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.49% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.12% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.41% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.71% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.45% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.45% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.79% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.37% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.13% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.15% ★★★★★★

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. operates in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products with a market cap of €156.73 billion.

Operations: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. generates revenue through its diverse segments, including clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Industria de Diseño Textil's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating coverage by earnings and a cash payout ratio of 75.6% showing coverage by cash flows. Despite an unreliable track record, dividends have grown over the last ten years. The recent announcement of a special dividend of €0.50 per share highlights potential for additional shareholder returns, though its regular dividend yield remains low compared to top-tier Spanish market payers.

BME:ITX Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Inwido AB (publ) operates through its subsidiaries in the development, manufacture, and sale of windows and doors, with a market cap of SEK10.83 billion.

Operations: Inwido AB (publ) generates revenue from several segments, including E-Commerce (SEK1.10 billion), Scandinavia (SEK4.08 billion), Eastern Europe (SEK1.71 billion), and Western Europe (SEK1.83 billion).