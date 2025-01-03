3 Top Dividend Stocks Offering At Least 3% Yield

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and varied regional growth, investors are increasingly looking towards stable income-generating options like dividend stocks. In the current environment, characterized by moderate gains in major indices and ongoing economic uncertainties, selecting dividend stocks with yields of at least 3% can provide a reliable source of income while potentially offering some cushion against market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
5.12%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.71%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.45%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.45%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.79%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.37%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.13%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.15%
|
★★★★★★
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Industria de Diseño Textil
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. operates in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products with a market cap of €156.73 billion.
Operations: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. generates revenue through its diverse segments, including clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products.
Dividend Yield: 3.1%
Industria de Diseño Textil's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating coverage by earnings and a cash payout ratio of 75.6% showing coverage by cash flows. Despite an unreliable track record, dividends have grown over the last ten years. The recent announcement of a special dividend of €0.50 per share highlights potential for additional shareholder returns, though its regular dividend yield remains low compared to top-tier Spanish market payers.
-
-
Inwido
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Inwido AB (publ) operates through its subsidiaries in the development, manufacture, and sale of windows and doors, with a market cap of SEK10.83 billion.
Operations: Inwido AB (publ) generates revenue from several segments, including E-Commerce (SEK1.10 billion), Scandinavia (SEK4.08 billion), Eastern Europe (SEK1.71 billion), and Western Europe (SEK1.83 billion).
Dividend Yield: 3.5%
Inwido's dividend yield of 3.48% is considered low relative to top Swedish market payers. Although its dividends have increased over the past decade, they have been volatile, with a payout ratio of 69.7% and a cash payout ratio of 66%, indicating coverage by earnings and cash flows. Recent earnings showed slight declines in net income, but dividends remain covered. The stock trades at a significant discount to estimated fair value, offering potential value for investors despite its unstable dividend history.
-
-
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine, with a market cap of PLN401.02 billion.
Operations: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA generates revenue through its provision of life and non-life insurance products and services across Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine.
Dividend Yield: 9.3%
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen's dividend yield is among the top 25% in the Polish market, but its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade. Despite this, dividends are well covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 71.2% and a cash payout ratio of 44.1%. Recent earnings showed a decline, with Q3 net income at PLN 1.22 billion compared to PLN 1.48 billion last year, yet dividend payments remain sustainable for now.
-
-
