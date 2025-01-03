Simply Wall St.
3 Top Dividend Stocks Offering At Least 3% Yield
As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and varied regional growth, investors are increasingly looking towards stable income-generating options like dividend stocks. In the current environment, characterized by moderate gains in major indices and ongoing economic uncertainties, selecting dividend stocks with yields of at least 3% can provide a reliable source of income while potentially offering some cushion against market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name

Dividend Yield

Dividend Rating

Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)

6.49%

★★★★★★

Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)

5.12%

★★★★★★

Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)

3.41%

★★★★★★

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

4.71%

★★★★★★

Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)

3.45%

★★★★★★

Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)

7.45%

★★★★★★

China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)

3.79%

★★★★★★

HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)

4.37%

★★★★★★

Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)

6.13%

★★★★★★

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)

5.15%

★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1963 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Industria de Diseño Textil

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. operates in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products with a market cap of €156.73 billion.

Operations: Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. generates revenue through its diverse segments, including clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Industria de Diseño Textil's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating coverage by earnings and a cash payout ratio of 75.6% showing coverage by cash flows. Despite an unreliable track record, dividends have grown over the last ten years. The recent announcement of a special dividend of €0.50 per share highlights potential for additional shareholder returns, though its regular dividend yield remains low compared to top-tier Spanish market payers.

BME:ITX Dividend History as at Jan 2025
Inwido

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Inwido AB (publ) operates through its subsidiaries in the development, manufacture, and sale of windows and doors, with a market cap of SEK10.83 billion.

Operations: Inwido AB (publ) generates revenue from several segments, including E-Commerce (SEK1.10 billion), Scandinavia (SEK4.08 billion), Eastern Europe (SEK1.71 billion), and Western Europe (SEK1.83 billion).

