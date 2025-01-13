3 Top Dividend Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, marked by inflation concerns and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability amid volatile conditions. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance risk with reward.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
5.31%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.80%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.72%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.06%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.44%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.64%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
5.21%
|
★★★★★★
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
Lam Soon (Thailand)
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Lam Soon (Thailand) Public Company Limited manufactures and distributes palm oil in Thailand with a market cap of THB3.99 billion.
Operations: Lam Soon (Thailand) Public Company Limited generates revenue primarily from palm oil, amounting to THB9.20 billion, and also from processed fruits and vegetables, contributing THB2.90 billion.
Dividend Yield: 5.1%
Lam Soon (Thailand) offers a mixed dividend profile, with dividends covered by earnings and cash flows due to payout ratios of 40% and 51.5%, respectively. Despite trading at 38% below its estimated fair value, the company has an unstable dividend track record marked by volatility over the past decade. Recent earnings showed improved quarterly performance with THB 184.09 million in net income, but nine-month figures remained flat year-over-year at THB 385.89 million.
-
Dive into the specifics of Lam Soon (Thailand) here with our thorough dividend report.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Lam Soon (Thailand)'s current price could be quite moderate.
Thai Stanley Electric
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Thai Stanley Electric Public Company Limited operates in Thailand, manufacturing and selling automotive bulbs, lighting equipment, molds and dies, and product designs with a market cap of THB16.70 billion.
Operations: Thai Stanley Electric's revenue primarily comes from its automotive bulbs, lighting equipment, molds and dies, and product designs segments, totaling THB13.56 billion.
Dividend Yield: 9.2%
Thai Stanley Electric's dividend yield of 9.17% ranks in the top 25% of Thai market payers, but its sustainability is questionable due to a high payout ratio of 96.9%. Despite cash flow coverage with an 83.5% cash payout ratio, dividends have been volatile over the past decade and not reliably growing. Recent earnings showed a decline, with net income dropping to THB 327.16 million from THB 495.48 million year-over-year for Q2 2024.
-
Take a closer look at Thai Stanley Electric's potential here in our dividend report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, Thai Stanley Electric's share price might be too optimistic.
HBIS Resources
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: HBIS Resources Co., Ltd. operates in the mining, processing, selling, and servicing of mineral products across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas with a market cap of CN¥8.90 billion.
Operations: HBIS Resources Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include the mining, processing, selling, and servicing of mineral products across various global regions.
Dividend Yield: 4.4%
HBIS Resources' dividend yield of 4.4% is among the top 25% in the CN market, supported by a low payout ratio of 47.6%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings despite an 89.2% cash payout ratio. However, dividends have been volatile over the past decade, raising concerns about reliability and stability. Recent earnings showed a decline in net income to CNY 577.59 million for nine months ending September 2024, down from CNY 666.77 million year-over-year.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on HBIS Resources' performance by reading our dividend report here.
-
According our valuation report, there's an indication that HBIS Resources' share price might be on the cheaper side.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com