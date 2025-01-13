3 Top Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets navigate a choppy start to the year, marked by inflation concerns and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability amid volatile conditions. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance risk with reward.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.31% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.38% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.80% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.72% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.06% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.44% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.41% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.64% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 5.21% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lam Soon (Thailand) Public Company Limited manufactures and distributes palm oil in Thailand with a market cap of THB3.99 billion.

Operations: Lam Soon (Thailand) Public Company Limited generates revenue primarily from palm oil, amounting to THB9.20 billion, and also from processed fruits and vegetables, contributing THB2.90 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Lam Soon (Thailand) offers a mixed dividend profile, with dividends covered by earnings and cash flows due to payout ratios of 40% and 51.5%, respectively. Despite trading at 38% below its estimated fair value, the company has an unstable dividend track record marked by volatility over the past decade. Recent earnings showed improved quarterly performance with THB 184.09 million in net income, but nine-month figures remained flat year-over-year at THB 385.89 million.

SET:LST Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Thai Stanley Electric Public Company Limited operates in Thailand, manufacturing and selling automotive bulbs, lighting equipment, molds and dies, and product designs with a market cap of THB16.70 billion.

Operations: Thai Stanley Electric's revenue primarily comes from its automotive bulbs, lighting equipment, molds and dies, and product designs segments, totaling THB13.56 billion.

Dividend Yield: 9.2%

Thai Stanley Electric's dividend yield of 9.17% ranks in the top 25% of Thai market payers, but its sustainability is questionable due to a high payout ratio of 96.9%. Despite cash flow coverage with an 83.5% cash payout ratio, dividends have been volatile over the past decade and not reliably growing. Recent earnings showed a decline, with net income dropping to THB 327.16 million from THB 495.48 million year-over-year for Q2 2024.