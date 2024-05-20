3 Swedish Dividend Stocks Offering Yields From 3.6% To 5.9%

As global markets navigate through fluctuating inflation rates and interest rate adjustments, Sweden's market offers a unique blend of stability and opportunity. This environment sets the stage for considering dividend stocks, which can be appealing for those seeking potential income streams in a landscape marked by cautious monetary policies and economic indicators.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Sweden

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Betsson (OM:BETS B) 6.28% ★★★★★☆ Zinzino (OM:ZZ B) 3.65% ★★★★★☆ Loomis (OM:LOOMIS) 4.58% ★★★★★☆ HEXPOL (OM:HPOL B) 3.13% ★★★★★☆ Duni (OM:DUNI) 4.41% ★★★★★☆ Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OM:SEB A) 5.59% ★★★★★☆ AQ Group (OM:AQ) 4.70% ★★★★★☆ Avanza Bank Holding (OM:AZA) 4.38% ★★★★★☆ Nordea Bank Abp (OM:NDA SE) 8.04% ★★★★★☆ Husqvarna (OM:HUSQ B) 3.33% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: AQ Group AB operates as a manufacturer and seller of components and systems for industrial customers across Sweden, other European countries, and internationally, with a market capitalization of SEK 12.97 billion.

Operations: AQ Group AB generates its revenue primarily through two segments: Components, which brought in SEK 7.89 billion, and Systems, contributing SEK 1.87 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

AQ Group AB, a Swedish company, recently increased its dividend to SEK 6.66 per share and has maintained a consistent dividend growth over the past decade. Despite this growth, the dividends have shown volatility and unreliability in their distribution patterns. The company's current payout ratio stands at 18.5%, indicating that dividends are well covered by earnings, with a cash payout ratio of 78.8%. Additionally, AQ Group is actively seeking acquisitions to bolster its market position, supported by strong quarterly earnings growth of 38.7% and low net debt, enhancing its financial flexibility for future expansion and shareholder returns.

OM:AQ Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Softronic AB (publ) specializes in providing IT and management services mainly in Sweden, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 1.19 billion.

Operations: Softronic AB generates its revenue primarily through computer services, totaling SEK 834.42 million.

Dividend Yield: 6%

Softronic has demonstrated a mixed performance in dividend sustainability. While its dividend yield of 5.99% ranks high within the Swedish market, the coverage by earnings at a payout ratio of 86.6% and especially cash flows with a cash payout ratio of 138% indicates potential pressure on future payouts. Despite this, dividends have increased over the past decade but have experienced significant volatility. Recent financials show a slight decline in sales and net income, which could impact its ability to maintain current dividend levels.

OM:SOF B Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zinzino AB (publ) is a direct sales company based in Sweden, specializing in dietary supplements and skincare products, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 2.80 billion.

Operations: Zinzino AB generates its revenue primarily through two segments: Faun and Zinzino (including VMA Life), with revenues of SEK 159.76 million and SEK 1.68 billion, respectively.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Zinzino has shown robust financial performance with a significant revenue increase in recent months, reflecting a 20% growth from January to April 2024. The company offers a stable dividend yield of 3.65%, which is modest compared to top Swedish dividend stocks but is well-supported by both earnings and cash flow, with payout ratios of 62.1% and 43.6% respectively. Despite trading at 57.5% below its estimated fair value, the dividend has grown consistently over the past decade, underscoring reliability in shareholder returns amidst its growing profitability.

OM:ZZ B Dividend History as at May 2024

Summing It All Up

