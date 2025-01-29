3 Stocks Possibly Priced Below Estimated Value In January 2025

In This Article:
As global markets continue to react positively to recent political developments and economic indicators, U.S. stocks are marching toward record highs, fueled by optimism surrounding potential trade deals and AI investments. Amidst this buoyant market environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued can offer opportunities for investors seeking value in a landscape where growth stocks have recently outperformed their value counterparts. In such conditions, a good stock may be one that is priced below its estimated intrinsic value while demonstrating strong fundamentals and resilience in the face of economic shifts.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
Subros (BSE:517168)
|
₹600.55
|
₹1196.98
|
49.8%
|
Round One (TSE:4680)
|
¥1302.00
|
¥2590.44
|
49.7%
|
Sichuan Injet Electric (SZSE:300820)
|
CN¥50.58
|
CN¥101.14
|
50%
|
GlobalData (AIM:DATA)
|
£1.785
|
£3.57
|
49.9%
|
74Software (ENXTPA:74SW)
|
€26.50
|
€52.93
|
49.9%
|
Solum (KOSE:A248070)
|
₩18950.00
|
₩37697.69
|
49.7%
|
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M (BIT:FF)
|
€6.76
|
€13.46
|
49.8%
|
GemPharmatech (SHSE:688046)
|
CN¥13.06
|
CN¥26.01
|
49.8%
|
Cavotec (OM:CCC)
|
SEK20.00
|
SEK39.86
|
49.8%
|
Netum Group Oyj (HLSE:NETUM)
|
€2.82
|
€5.63
|
49.9%
Click here to see the full list of 896 stocks from our Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
Fnac Darty
Overview: Fnac Darty SA is a retailer of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances operating in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula with a market cap of €826.25 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of €7.92 billion from its electronics retail segment across its operational regions.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.8%
Fnac Darty is currently trading at €29.5, significantly below its estimated fair value of €57.67, representing an undervaluation of over 48%. The company's earnings are projected to grow at a robust 46.1% annually, surpassing the French market's average growth rate. However, despite becoming profitable this year and showing strong revenue growth forecasts of 7% per year, concerns remain due to low expected return on equity in three years (5%).
-
In light of our recent growth report, it seems possible that Fnac Darty's financial performance will exceed current levels.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of Fnac Darty with our comprehensive financial health report here.
Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology
Overview: Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation develops, designs, manufactures, and sells cryogenic equipment in China with a market cap of CN¥4.53 billion.
Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of CN¥):
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 24%
Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology is trading at CN¥11.87, approximately 24% below its estimated fair value of CN¥15.62, suggesting significant undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. The company's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 47.5% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Chinese market's average growth rate. However, it has a low forecasted return on equity (17.6%) and an unstable dividend track record despite favorable valuation metrics compared to peers and industry standards.
-
Insights from our recent growth report point to a promising forecast for Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology's business outlook.
-
Take a closer look at Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology's balance sheet health here in our report.
baudroieinc
Overview: Baudroie, Inc. offers optimal IT solutions in Japan and has a market cap of ¥76.75 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue through its IT Infrastructure Business, amounting to ¥10.36 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 12.7%
Baudroie, Inc. is trading at ¥4,870, below its estimated fair value of ¥5,577.25, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flow analysis. The company's earnings are projected to grow significantly at 28.6% annually over the next three years, surpassing the Japanese market average growth rate. Recent guidance forecasts net sales of JPY 11.4 billion and operating profit of JPY 2.3 billion for fiscal year ending February 2025 amidst a volatile share price environment and limited financial data history.
-
The growth report we've compiled suggests that baudroieinc's future prospects could be on the up.
-
Delve into the full analysis health report here for a deeper understanding of baudroieinc.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:FNAC SZSE:300435 and TSE:4413.
