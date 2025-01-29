3 Stocks Possibly Priced Below Estimated Value In January 2025

As global markets continue to react positively to recent political developments and economic indicators, U.S. stocks are marching toward record highs, fueled by optimism surrounding potential trade deals and AI investments. Amidst this buoyant market environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued can offer opportunities for investors seeking value in a landscape where growth stocks have recently outperformed their value counterparts. In such conditions, a good stock may be one that is priced below its estimated intrinsic value while demonstrating strong fundamentals and resilience in the face of economic shifts.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Subros (BSE:517168) ₹600.55 ₹1196.98 49.8% Round One (TSE:4680) ¥1302.00 ¥2590.44 49.7% Sichuan Injet Electric (SZSE:300820) CN¥50.58 CN¥101.14 50% GlobalData (AIM:DATA) £1.785 £3.57 49.9% 74Software (ENXTPA:74SW) €26.50 €52.93 49.9% Solum (KOSE:A248070) ₩18950.00 ₩37697.69 49.7% Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M (BIT:FF) €6.76 €13.46 49.8% GemPharmatech (SHSE:688046) CN¥13.06 CN¥26.01 49.8% Cavotec (OM:CCC) SEK20.00 SEK39.86 49.8% Netum Group Oyj (HLSE:NETUM) €2.82 €5.63 49.9%

Click here to see the full list of 896 stocks from our Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Overview: Fnac Darty SA is a retailer of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances operating in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula with a market cap of €826.25 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue of €7.92 billion from its electronics retail segment across its operational regions.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.8%

Fnac Darty is currently trading at €29.5, significantly below its estimated fair value of €57.67, representing an undervaluation of over 48%. The company's earnings are projected to grow at a robust 46.1% annually, surpassing the French market's average growth rate. However, despite becoming profitable this year and showing strong revenue growth forecasts of 7% per year, concerns remain due to low expected return on equity in three years (5%).

ENXTPA:FNAC Discounted Cash Flow as at Jan 2025

Overview: Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation develops, designs, manufactures, and sells cryogenic equipment in China with a market cap of CN¥4.53 billion.