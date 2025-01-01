3 Stocks That Might Be Trading At An Estimated Discount

As global markets experience fluctuations, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and major stock indexes showing mixed performance in the final weeks of the year, investors are keenly observing opportunities that may arise from these shifts. In such an environment, identifying stocks that might be trading at an estimated discount can be a prudent strategy for those looking to capitalize on potential undervaluation amidst broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) MYR0.585 MYR1.17 49.8% Wasion Holdings (SEHK:3393) HK$7.13 HK$14.19 49.7% First Solar (NasdaqGS:FSLR) US$176.24 US$350.71 49.7% Strike CompanyLimited (TSE:6196) ¥3655.00 ¥7309.53 50% S Foods (TSE:2292) ¥2737.00 ¥5472.35 50% Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) A$14.35 A$28.70 50% Cettire (ASX:CTT) A$1.51 A$3.02 49.9% Medley (TSE:4480) ¥3835.00 ¥7652.96 49.9% Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) US$36.01 US$71.71 49.8% ASMPT (SEHK:522) HK$74.90 HK$149.66 50%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS is a private equity firm that specializes in infrastructure investments, with a market cap of €1.97 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from asset management, amounting to €291.66 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 24.2%

Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS is trading at €11.04, significantly below its estimated fair value of €14.57, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a dividend yield of 6.61% not being well covered by earnings or free cash flows, the company's earnings grew substantially over the past year and are projected to grow at 21.1% annually, outpacing the French market's growth forecast of 12.3%.

ENXTPA:ANTIN Discounted Cash Flow as at Jan 2025

Overview: Paradox Interactive AB (publ) is a company that develops and publishes strategy and management games for PC and consoles across various global regions, with a market cap of SEK21.69 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its computer graphics segment, amounting to SEK2.49 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.1%

Paradox Interactive is trading at SEK 205.4, which is over 20% below its estimated fair value of SEK 263.66, suggesting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a decline in profit margins from last year, the company's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 41.54% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's growth rate of 14.8%. Recent product launches like Stellaris expansions and Across the Obelisk may support future revenue growth despite current challenges.