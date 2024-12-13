3 Stocks That May Be Undervalued By The Market In December 2024

In December 2024, global markets have been marked by mixed performances, with major U.S. indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching record highs while others like the Russell 2000 experienced declines. Amidst this backdrop of divergent sector performances and geopolitical developments, investors may find opportunities in stocks that appear undervalued by the market. Identifying such stocks often involves looking beyond current market trends to assess a company's intrinsic value relative to its price, considering factors such as financial health, growth potential, and industry position.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical (SZSE:300705) CN¥26.16 CN¥52.08 49.8% UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) US$122.36 US$244.39 49.9% Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding (SHSE:600211) CN¥38.61 CN¥76.93 49.8% S Foods (TSE:2292) ¥2742.00 ¥5472.35 49.9% Aguas Andinas (SNSE:AGUAS-A) CLP288.85 CLP577.11 49.9% Acerinox (BME:ACX) €10.03 €20.04 49.9% NCSOFT (KOSE:A036570) ₩204500.00 ₩408990.47 50% U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) US$94.06 US$187.03 49.7% Equifax (NYSE:EFX) US$265.29 US$529.48 49.9% Almacenes Éxito (BVC:EXITO) COP2190.00 COP4369.08 49.9%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: Vista Group International Limited offers software and data analytics solutions to the global film industry, with a market capitalization of NZ$736.80 million.

Operations: Vista Group International Limited generates its revenue by providing software and data analytics solutions tailored for the film industry on a global scale.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 18.5%

Vista Group International is trading at NZ$3.1, approximately 18.5% below its estimated fair value of NZ$3.8, indicating potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite recent investor activism, with resolutions withdrawn and a special meeting canceled, the company is projected to achieve revenue growth of 12.3% annually and become profitable within three years—an above-average market growth rate—though its return on equity remains forecasted to be low at 10.8%.

NZSE:VGL Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2024

Overview: Lindab International AB (publ) manufactures and sells ventilation system products and solutions in Europe, with a market cap of SEK18.37 billion.