3 Stocks That May Offer Value Opportunities In October 2024

As global markets navigate the pressures of rising U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious economic outlook, investors are keenly observing shifts in major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Amidst these fluctuations, identifying undervalued stocks can present potential opportunities for those looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies. In such an environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals and resilience against broader economic headwinds, making it an attractive consideration for value-focused investors.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) J.K. Cement (BSE:532644) ₹4348.90 ₹8670.14 49.8% Proya CosmeticsLtd (SHSE:603605) CN¥96.39 CN¥192.67 50% Lindab International (OM:LIAB) SEK227.40 SEK453.69 49.9% California Resources (NYSE:CRC) US$52.09 US$104.09 50% Super Group (JSE:SPG) ZAR23.21 ZAR46.16 49.7% WEX (NYSE:WEX) US$173.16 US$346.09 50% Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) £0.594 £1.19 49.9% Energy One (ASX:EOL) A$5.53 A$11.04 49.9% Mercari (TSE:4385) ¥2101.50 ¥4179.64 49.7% Sinch (OM:SINCH) SEK31.33 SEK62.49 49.9%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Overview: BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components and modules in China and globally, with a market cap of HK$78.52 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components and modules, generating CN¥152.36 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.8%

BYD Electronic (International) is trading at HK$34.85, significantly below its estimated fair value of HK$68.1, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company's earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 24.9% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Hong Kong market's growth rate of 12.3%. However, revenue growth is slower than desired at 12% per year and return on equity is expected to remain low at 16.8%.

SEHK:285 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau with a market capitalization of approximately HK$36.20 billion.