3 Stocks That May Offer Value Opportunities In October 2024

As global markets navigate the pressures of rising U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious economic outlook, investors are keenly observing shifts in major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Amidst these fluctuations, identifying undervalued stocks can present potential opportunities for those looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies. In such an environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals and resilience against broader economic headwinds, making it an attractive consideration for value-focused investors.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name

Current Price

Fair Value (Est)

Discount (Est)

J.K. Cement (BSE:532644)

₹4348.90

₹8670.14

49.8%

Proya CosmeticsLtd (SHSE:603605)

CN¥96.39

CN¥192.67

50%

Lindab International (OM:LIAB)

SEK227.40

SEK453.69

49.9%

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

US$52.09

US$104.09

50%

Super Group (JSE:SPG)

ZAR23.21

ZAR46.16

49.7%

WEX (NYSE:WEX)

US$173.16

US$346.09

50%

Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT)

£0.594

£1.19

49.9%

Energy One (ASX:EOL)

A$5.53

A$11.04

49.9%

Mercari (TSE:4385)

¥2101.50

¥4179.64

49.7%

Sinch (OM:SINCH)

SEK31.33

SEK62.49

49.9%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

BYD Electronic (International)

Overview: BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components and modules in China and globally, with a market cap of HK$78.52 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components and modules, generating CN¥152.36 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.8%

BYD Electronic (International) is trading at HK$34.85, significantly below its estimated fair value of HK$68.1, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company's earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 24.9% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Hong Kong market's growth rate of 12.3%. However, revenue growth is slower than desired at 12% per year and return on equity is expected to remain low at 16.8%.

SEHK:285 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024
SEHK:285 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Laopu Gold

Overview: Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau with a market capitalization of approximately HK$36.20 billion.

