3 Stocks On Euronext Paris That Might Be Undervalued

As the European economy shows signs of revitalization, particularly with the Paris Olympics driving business activity, investors are keenly observing opportunities on Euronext Paris. With major indices like France's CAC 40 Index gaining momentum, it's an opportune time to consider stocks that might be undervalued in this buoyant market environment. In such a setting, identifying stocks that have strong fundamentals but are currently trading below their intrinsic value can offer significant potential for growth. Here are three stocks on Euronext Paris that might be undervalued and worth your attention.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In France

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) SPIE (ENXTPA:SPIE) €34.76 €49.85 30.3% Vivendi (ENXTPA:VIV) €9.96 €18.07 44.9% MEMSCAP (ENXTPA:MEMS) €6.34 €9.47 33.1% Tikehau Capital (ENXTPA:TKO) €22.50 €32.16 30% Lectra (ENXTPA:LSS) €27.50 €51.92 47% Safran (ENXTPA:SAF) €196.60 €303.70 35.3% Guillemot (ENXTPA:GUI) €5.58 €9.01 38.1% Groupe Berkem Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALKEM) €3.04 €5.09 40.3% EKINOPS (ENXTPA:EKI) €3.49 €5.50 36.5% OVH Groupe (ENXTPA:OVH) €6.07 €8.80 31%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: Safran SA, with a market cap of €82.65 billion, operates globally in the aerospace and defense sectors through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include €2.73 billion from Aircraft Interiors, €12.66 billion from Aerospace Propulsion, and €9.91 billion from Aeronautical Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 35.3%

Safran SA reported H1 2024 revenue of €13.41 billion, up from €11.36 billion a year ago, but net income dropped to €57 million from €1.86 billion due to increased costs and investments. Despite lower profit margins, Safran is trading at 35% below its estimated fair value of €303.7 per share and is expected to grow earnings by 21% annually over the next three years, outpacing the French market's growth rate.

ENXTPA:SAF Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: SPIE SA offers multi-technical services in energy and communications across France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally, with a market cap of €5.80 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments include €1.89 billion from North-Western Europe and €684.90 million from Global Services Energy.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 30.3%

SPIE (€34.76) is trading at 30.3% below its estimated fair value of €49.85, indicating significant undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Despite a high level of debt and an unstable dividend track record, SPIE's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 20.1% per year, outpacing the French market's growth rate of 12.3%. Recent H1 2024 results showed increased sales (€4.66 billion) but lower net income (€56.75 million).

ENXTPA:SPIE Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Vivendi SE is an entertainment, media, and communication company operating globally with a market cap of approximately €10.04 billion.

Operations: Vivendi SE generates revenue through various segments, including Canal+ Group (€6.20 billion), Havas Group (€2.92 billion), Gameloft (€304 million), Prisma Media (€303 million), Vivendi Village (€151 million), New Initiatives (€176 million), and Segment Adjustment (€4.86 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.9%

Vivendi (€9.96) is trading significantly below its estimated fair value of €18.07, highlighting its undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Despite an unstable dividend track record and a low forecasted Return on Equity (5.6% in three years), Vivendi's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 30.6% per year, outpacing the French market's growth rate of 12.3%. Recent H1 2024 results showed sales doubling to €9 billion but net income slightly decreasing to €159 million.

ENXTPA:VIV Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

