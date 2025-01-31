3 Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued By Up To 44.8%

As global markets continue to navigate the evolving landscape of trade policies and AI-driven optimism, major indices like the S&P 500 have reached new heights, reflecting investor confidence amid political and economic shifts. In this environment, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for investors seeking opportunities that may not yet be fully recognized by the market.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Sichuan Injet Electric (SZSE:300820) CN¥50.58 CN¥100.77 49.8% GlobalData (AIM:DATA) £1.78 £3.56 49.9% Fudo Tetra (TSE:1813) ¥2192.00 ¥4357.83 49.7% J Trust (TSE:8508) ¥520.00 ¥1039.92 50% Bufab (OM:BUFAB) SEK464.20 SEK926.28 49.9% Greenworks (Jiangsu) (SZSE:301260) CN¥13.83 CN¥27.64 50% IDP Education (ASX:IEL) A$13.17 A$26.31 49.9% Allied Blenders and Distillers (NSEI:ABDL) ₹394.40 ₹787.12 49.9% Condor Energies (TSX:CDR) CA$1.83 CA$3.64 49.7% Vista Group International (NZSE:VGL) NZ$3.10 NZ$6.16 49.7%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: UPM-Kymmene Oyj, with a market cap of €15.07 billion, operates in the forest-based bioindustry across Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include UPM Energy (€658 million), UPM Fibres (€3.51 billion), UPM Plywood (€412 million), UPM Raflatac (€1.55 billion), UPM Specialty Papers (€1.47 billion), and UPM Communication Papers (€3.06 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj is trading at €28.32, significantly below its estimated fair value of €36.43, suggesting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a forecasted low return on equity of 13.7% in three years, UPM's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 22.8% annually, outpacing the Finnish market's growth rate. Recent strategic alliances in agroforestry could enhance long-term productivity and environmental impact, potentially adding economic opportunities for rural communities.

HLSE:UPM Discounted Cash Flow as at Jan 2025

Overview: China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited is an investment holding company offering property management and commercial operational services in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$67.11 billion.