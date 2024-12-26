3 Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Discounts Of Up To 41.5%

In This Article:
In the midst of recent global market fluctuations, driven by cautious Fed commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly focused on finding opportunities that may be undervalued. With U.S. stocks experiencing broad-based losses and economic indicators showing mixed signals, identifying stocks trading at significant discounts can offer potential value in a volatile environment.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
Xiamen Bank (SHSE:601187)
|
CN¥5.69
|
CN¥11.34
|
49.8%
|
Lindab International (OM:LIAB)
|
SEK226.40
|
SEK450.98
|
49.8%
|
Absolent Air Care Group (OM:ABSO)
|
SEK255.00
|
SEK509.76
|
50%
|
T'Way Air (KOSE:A091810)
|
₩2505.00
|
₩4994.20
|
49.8%
|
NCSOFT (KOSE:A036570)
|
₩205500.00
|
₩409580.73
|
49.8%
|
Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae (SET:OKJ)
|
THB15.50
|
THB30.86
|
49.8%
|
STIF Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALSTI)
|
€24.60
|
€49.13
|
49.9%
|
Surgical Science Sweden (OM:SUS)
|
SEK159.10
|
SEK317.10
|
49.8%
|
Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical PharmaceuticalLtd (SHSE:603707)
|
CN¥13.24
|
CN¥26.38
|
49.8%
|
RENK Group (DB:R3NK)
|
€18.342
|
€36.47
|
49.7%
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
Julius Bär Gruppe
Overview: Julius Bär Gruppe AG is a Swiss company offering wealth management solutions across Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally, with a market cap of CHF11.83 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Private Banking segment, which generated CHF3.15 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.5%
Julius Bär Gruppe is trading at CHF57.76, significantly below its estimated fair value of CHF98.8, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a dividend yield of 4.5% that isn't well covered by earnings, the company shows promising growth prospects with forecasted annual earnings growth of 22.4%, outpacing the Swiss market's 11.6%. However, challenges include a high bad loans ratio and declining profit margins from last year’s levels.
-
-
SHIFT
Overview: SHIFT Inc. offers software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan with a market cap of ¥311.05 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from Software Testing Related Services at ¥71.34 billion and Software Development Related Services at ¥35.01 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 12.8%
SHIFT is trading at ¥17,735, below its estimated fair value of ¥20,335.92, suggesting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Earnings are expected to grow significantly at 30.1% annually, surpassing the JP market's 8%. However, profit margins have decreased from last year’s 7.1% to 4.6%. Recent share buybacks totaling ¥999.61 million indicate efforts to enhance shareholder value but haven't stabilized the highly volatile share price recently observed.
-
-
NuVista Energy
Overview: NuVista Energy Ltd. is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a market cap of CA$2.70 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its oil and gas exploration and production segment, amounting to CA$1.16 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 30.5%
NuVista Energy, trading at CA$13.14, is significantly undervalued based on cash flows with an estimated fair value of CA$18.89. Earnings are projected to grow 22.5% annually, outpacing the Canadian market's 15.5%. Despite recent earnings declines and revised production guidance for Q4 2024, NuVista completed a share buyback worth CA$23.7 million, reflecting confidence in its valuation and potential for recovery as production levels are expected to rise by year-end.
-
-
