3 Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Discounts Of Up To 41.5%

In the midst of recent global market fluctuations, driven by cautious Fed commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly focused on finding opportunities that may be undervalued. With U.S. stocks experiencing broad-based losses and economic indicators showing mixed signals, identifying stocks trading at significant discounts can offer potential value in a volatile environment.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Xiamen Bank (SHSE:601187) CN¥5.69 CN¥11.34 49.8% Lindab International (OM:LIAB) SEK226.40 SEK450.98 49.8% Absolent Air Care Group (OM:ABSO) SEK255.00 SEK509.76 50% T'Way Air (KOSE:A091810) ₩2505.00 ₩4994.20 49.8% NCSOFT (KOSE:A036570) ₩205500.00 ₩409580.73 49.8% Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae (SET:OKJ) THB15.50 THB30.86 49.8% STIF Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALSTI) €24.60 €49.13 49.9% Surgical Science Sweden (OM:SUS) SEK159.10 SEK317.10 49.8% Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical PharmaceuticalLtd (SHSE:603707) CN¥13.24 CN¥26.38 49.8% RENK Group (DB:R3NK) €18.342 €36.47 49.7%

Overview: Julius Bär Gruppe AG is a Swiss company offering wealth management solutions across Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally, with a market cap of CHF11.83 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Private Banking segment, which generated CHF3.15 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.5%

Julius Bär Gruppe is trading at CHF57.76, significantly below its estimated fair value of CHF98.8, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a dividend yield of 4.5% that isn't well covered by earnings, the company shows promising growth prospects with forecasted annual earnings growth of 22.4%, outpacing the Swiss market's 11.6%. However, challenges include a high bad loans ratio and declining profit margins from last year’s levels.

SWX:BAER Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2024

Overview: SHIFT Inc. offers software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan with a market cap of ¥311.05 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from Software Testing Related Services at ¥71.34 billion and Software Development Related Services at ¥35.01 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 12.8%

SHIFT is trading at ¥17,735, below its estimated fair value of ¥20,335.92, suggesting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Earnings are expected to grow significantly at 30.1% annually, surpassing the JP market's 8%. However, profit margins have decreased from last year’s 7.1% to 4.6%. Recent share buybacks totaling ¥999.61 million indicate efforts to enhance shareholder value but haven't stabilized the highly volatile share price recently observed.