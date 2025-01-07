3 Stocks Estimated To Be Trading Up To 46% Below Intrinsic Value

As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly on the lookout for opportunities that may offer value amidst volatility. With major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite having experienced significant gains in recent years, identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value can be a strategic approach to potentially capitalize on market inefficiencies.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Ficont Industry (Beijing) (SHSE:605305) CN¥27.90 CN¥55.57 49.8% Fevertree Drinks (AIM:FEVR) £6.605 £13.12 49.7% Tongqinglou Catering (SHSE:605108) CN¥21.68 CN¥43.25 49.9% Zhende Medical (SHSE:603301) CN¥21.05 CN¥42.00 49.9% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) ¥1763.00 ¥3511.45 49.8% Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) A$0.33 A$0.66 49.9% Mr. Cooper Group (NasdaqCM:COOP) US$94.43 US$187.71 49.7% Shandong Weigao Orthopaedic Device (SHSE:688161) CN¥24.03 CN¥47.76 49.7% Vogo (ENXTPA:ALVGO) €2.91 €5.81 49.9% Genscript Biotech (SEHK:1548) HK$9.63 HK$19.15 49.7%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT with a market cap of SGD2.09 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment consists of investing in industrial properties, generating SGD374.31 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 30.8%

ESR-REIT is trading at S$0.26, below its estimated fair value of S$0.38, suggesting undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite past shareholder dilution, recent share buybacks aim to enhance return on equity and stabilize market confidence. Earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 48.24% annually, with profitability expected within three years, surpassing average market growth rates. However, the dividend track record remains unstable amidst these financial maneuvers and strategic adjustments.

SGX:J91U Discounted Cash Flow as at Jan 2025

Overview: Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd. is a medical device company focused on the research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic endoscopic equipment and consumables in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥5.42 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its diagnostic kits and equipment segment, amounting to CN¥750.04 million.