3 Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 47.4% Below Intrinsic Value

In a week marked by mixed performances in major U.S. stock indexes and a notable divergence between growth and value stocks, investors are keenly observing the market's shifting dynamics. Amidst record highs for indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial as sector performance varies widely. In this context, finding stocks that are estimated to be significantly below their intrinsic value can offer potential opportunities for investors looking to navigate these complex market conditions effectively.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.945 A$3.85 49.5% Aguas Andinas (SNSE:AGUAS-A) CLP289.00 CLP576.34 49.9% Befesa (XTRA:BFSA) €22.32 €44.53 49.9% Shanghai INT Medical Instruments (SEHK:1501) HK$27.10 HK$54.03 49.8% Visional (TSE:4194) ¥8535.00 ¥17012.42 49.8% Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) A$4.62 A$9.15 49.5% First Advantage (NasdaqGS:FA) US$19.81 US$39.49 49.8% DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) US$20.77 US$41.28 49.7% Nyab (OM:NYAB) SEK5.20 SEK10.29 49.5% Carter Bankshares (NasdaqGS:CARE) US$19.30 US$38.28 49.6%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally, with a market cap of approximately SEK5.39 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from Automated Microscopy Systems and Reagents in the field of Hematology, amounting to SEK737.16 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 28.7%

CellaVision is trading at SEK 226, significantly below its estimated fair value of SEK 316.81, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company reported strong financial performance with third-quarter sales of SEK 178.66 million and net income of SEK 31.11 million, showing growth from the previous year. Forecasts suggest revenue will grow at 12.9% annually, outpacing the Swedish market, with earnings expected to rise significantly over the next three years.

OM:CEVI Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2024

Overview: Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, sale, and service of endoscopic surgery equipment and accessories in China with a market cap of CN¥5.25 billion.