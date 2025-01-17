3 Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 45.3% Below Intrinsic Value Offering Potential Opportunities

As global markets navigate a complex landscape of inflation concerns and political uncertainties, recent data has shown mixed performances across major indices, with U.S. equities experiencing declines amid resilient labor market reports and hawkish Federal Reserve signals. In this context, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued can offer intriguing opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on discrepancies between market prices and intrinsic values.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Ningbo Sanxing Medical ElectricLtd (SHSE:601567) CN¥27.91 CN¥55.63 49.8% Alltop Technology (TPEX:3526) NT$265.50 NT$529.34 49.8% Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari (IBSE:SISE) TRY39.24 TRY78.32 49.9% FINDEX (TSE:3649) ¥920.00 ¥1836.04 49.9% Solum (KOSE:A248070) ₩18740.00 ₩37472.86 50% Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae (SET:OKJ) THB15.50 THB30.86 49.8% Mobvista (SEHK:1860) HK$8.05 HK$16.09 50% Zhende Medical (SHSE:603301) CN¥20.94 CN¥41.80 49.9% Shinko Electric Industries (TSE:6967) ¥5870.00 ¥11691.00 49.8% Mobileye Global (NasdaqGS:MBLY) US$16.51 US$32.92 49.9%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Thales S.A. offers solutions across the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport sectors globally, with a market cap of €30.22 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its Aerospace segment at €5.49 billion, Digital Identity & Security at €3.69 billion, and Defence & Security (excluding Digital I&S) at €10.56 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 45.3%

Thales is trading significantly below its estimated fair value, with a share price of €147.15 compared to a fair value estimate of €268.91, suggesting it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Despite high debt levels and an unstable dividend history, Thales's earnings are forecast to grow at 16.7% annually, outpacing the French market's growth rate. Recent initiatives like the launch of innovative digital solutions and strategic partnerships enhance its long-term revenue prospects amidst modest expected revenue growth.

ENXTPA:HO Discounted Cash Flow as at Jan 2025

Overview: TF Bank AB (publ) is a digital bank that offers consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions via its proprietary IT platform, with a market cap of SEK8.99 billion.