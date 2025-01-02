3 Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 39.5% Below Intrinsic Value

As global markets experience fluctuations with U.S. consumer confidence declining and mixed economic signals from major regions, investors are keenly observing opportunities that may arise in this environment. In such a landscape, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued becomes crucial, as these could offer significant upside if their intrinsic value is realized in the market.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) MYR0.585 MYR1.17 49.9% Decisive Dividend (TSXV:DE) CA$5.93 CA$11.83 49.9% S Foods (TSE:2292) ¥2737.00 ¥5472.35 50% Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme (ATSE:MOTO) €2.77 €5.51 49.7% Cettire (ASX:CTT) A$1.51 A$3.02 50% Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) A$14.35 A$28.66 49.9% Medley (TSE:4480) ¥3835.00 ¥7645.06 49.8% Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) US$36.01 US$71.77 49.8% Progress Software (NasdaqGS:PRGS) US$65.15 US$129.87 49.8% SkyCity Entertainment Group (NZSE:SKC) NZ$1.45 NZ$2.89 49.8%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: Maire S.p.A. develops and implements solutions for the energy transition, with a market cap of €2.70 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from Integrated E&C Solutions, contributing €4.98 billion, and Sustainable Technology Solutions, accounting for €321.47 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 39.5%

Maire S.p.A. is trading at €8.26, significantly below its estimated fair value of €13.66, and 39.5% below our valuation estimate, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The company reported robust earnings growth of 62.7% over the past year, with revenue reaching €4.13 billion for the first nine months of 2024 and a net income increase to €137.61 million from €82.2 million last year, despite an unstable dividend track record.

Overview: Allied Machinery Co., Ltd. specializes in designing, researching, developing, producing, and selling high-precision mechanical parts and precision cavity mold products in China and the United States, with a market cap of CN¥4.21 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the production and sale of high-precision mechanical parts and precision cavity mold products across China and the United States.