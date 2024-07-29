3 Solid Swedish Dividend Stocks With Yields Starting At 3%

As global markets navigate through a period of mixed economic signals and varied regional performances, Sweden's market presents an intriguing opportunity for investors focused on income-generating assets. Amidst this backdrop, Swedish dividend stocks offer a compelling blend of stability and yield, making them attractive in the current environment where cautious optimism prevails in European financial circles.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Sweden

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Betsson (OM:BETS B) 6.01% ★★★★★☆ Zinzino (OM:ZZ B) 3.87% ★★★★★☆ Nordea Bank Abp (OM:NDA SE) 8.64% ★★★★★☆ HEXPOL (OM:HPOL B) 3.38% ★★★★★☆ Axfood (OM:AXFO) 3.22% ★★★★★☆ Duni (OM:DUNI) 4.86% ★★★★★☆ Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OM:SEB A) 5.22% ★★★★★☆ Avanza Bank Holding (OM:AZA) 4.87% ★★★★★☆ Bahnhof (OM:BAHN B) 3.85% ★★★★☆☆ SSAB (OM:SSAB A) 9.04% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bulten AB (publ) is a company that manufactures and distributes fasteners for various industries including automotive and consumer electronics, operating across multiple countries such as Sweden, Germany, the US, and China. Its market cap is approximately SEK 1.68 billion.

Operations: Bulten AB generates its revenue primarily from the manufacture and distribution of fasteners, accumulating SEK 5.95 billion in sales.

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Bulten's recent appointment of Axel Berntsson as CEO, effective by January 2025, marks a significant leadership transition. Financially, Q2 2024 saw Bulten posting sales of SEK 1.47 billion with a slight dip in net income to SEK 34 million from SEK 38 million year-over-year. Despite this, dividends remain sustainable with a payout ratio at 57% and cash flow coverage at 30.9%. However, its dividend yield of 3.13% trails behind the top Swedish dividend payers' average of over 4%.

OM:BULTEN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Loomis AB operates in providing comprehensive solutions for the handling, storage, recycling, and distribution of cash and other valuables, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 22.75 billion.

Operations: Loomis AB generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Europe and Latin America with SEK 14.32 billion, and the United States of America with SEK 15.45 billion, alongside a smaller contribution from Loomis Pay at SEK 77 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Loomis AB has demonstrated a mixed performance in dividend reliability, with a history of volatile payments over the past decade. Despite this, its dividends are sustainably covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 59.4% and 26.3% respectively. Recent share buybacks totaling SEK 399.13 million reflect a proactive approach to capital management. However, its dividend yield at 3.83% remains below the Swedish market's top quartile average of 4.11%.

OM:LOOMIS Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: New Wave Group AB operates in designing, acquiring, and developing brands and products across corporate, sports, gifts, and home furnishings sectors globally with a market cap of SEK 15.07 billion.

Operations: New Wave Group AB generates revenue through three primary segments: Corporate (SEK 4.68 billion), Sports & Leisure (SEK 3.82 billion), and Gifts & Home Furnishings (SEK 0.87 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

New Wave Group AB exhibits a shaky dividend history, marked by significant fluctuations over the past decade. Nonetheless, the company maintains a solid foundation for its dividends, with both earnings and cash flows covering payouts at ratios of 45.6% and 42.6%, respectively. Despite trading at 28.7% below estimated fair value and showing promising earnings growth forecasts of 12.12% per year, its current yield of 3.08% lags behind Sweden's top dividend payers' average of 4.11%. Recent board changes and auditor appointments suggest ongoing governance adjustments.

OM:NEWA B Dividend History as at Jul 2024

