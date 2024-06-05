3 Side Hustles for Retirees That Won’t Put You Over the Social Security Income Limit

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans either already are or are planning to work part time in retirement. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 38% of Americans plan to work part time in retirement to help them cover bills and living costs, and an additional 23% plan to work part time to help keep them occupied.

While a side gig can be a great way for retirees to pursue a new career, occupy their free time and earn extra cash, it’s important to keep in mind that if they are collecting Social Security, their side hustle income could affect their benefits.

According to the Social Security Administration, “If you are under full retirement age for the entire year, we deduct $1 from your benefit payments for every $2 you earn above the annual limit. For 2024, that limit is $22,320.

“In the year you reach full retirement age, we deduct $1 in benefits for every $3 you earn above a different limit. In 2024, this limit on your earnings is $59,520.”

Here are some side hustle options that will likely keep Social Security benefits intact.

Copywriting

“Right now, there is a lot of opportunity for remote freelance or side gig work,” said Kim Gattis, wealth advisor and team leader at UMB Bank.

One such side gig is copywriting, which pays an average of $37 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Data Entry

Data entry jobs pay an average of $19 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

“A lot of work is still being outsourced due to a more flexible work-from-home environment that became more prominent during the pandemic,” Gattis said.

This can benefit retirees looking for part-time work they can do from anywhere.

Virtual Assistant

Retirees with administrative experience may consider working part time as a virtual assistant. This job pays an average salary of $24 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

“With a job like this, you can clearly set your weekly hours to ensure you enjoy your side hustle without it being a hindrance financially,” Gattis said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Side Hustles for Retirees That Won’t Put You Over the Social Security Income Limit