3 SGX Dividend Stocks To Consider Yielding Up To 6.6%

The Singapore market is currently abuzz with discussions around the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, as highlighted by international events like GITEX Global, which emphasize the growing importance of digital innovation and collaboration. In such a dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability and income potential; here are three SGX-listed options yielding up to 6.6% that might be worth considering.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 6.67% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.34% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 7.42% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.56% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.08% ★★★★★☆ QAF (SGX:Q01) 5.99% ★★★★★☆ Aztech Global (SGX:8AZ) 9.71% ★★★★☆☆ Genting Singapore (SGX:G13) 4.60% ★★★★☆☆ Oversea-Chinese Banking (SGX:O39) 5.88% ★★★★☆☆ Delfi (SGX:P34) 6.71% ★★★★☆☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BRC Asia Limited, with a market cap of SGD658.44 million, operates in the prefabrication of steel reinforcement for concrete across Singapore and several international markets including Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.

Operations: BRC Asia Limited's revenue is primarily derived from two segments: Trading, which accounts for SGD319.71 million, and Fabrication and Manufacturing, contributing SGD1.35 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

BRC Asia offers a compelling dividend yield of 6.67%, placing it in the top 25% of Singapore's market. Despite this, its dividend track record is unstable, with volatility over the past decade. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, boasting a payout ratio of 35.9%. Trading at good value compared to peers, BRC Asia has seen recent earnings growth but faces forecasted declines ahead. Recent board changes include Ms. Low Mei Wan's resignation as Company Secretary.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a financial services provider offering commercial banking and other financial services across Singapore, Hong Kong, Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally, with a market cap of SGD110.04 billion.

Operations: DBS Group Holdings Ltd generates revenue primarily through its Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment at SGD9.34 billion and its Institutional Banking segment at SGD9.18 billion, with additional contributions from Treasury Markets amounting to SGD695 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

DBS Group Holdings has demonstrated consistent earnings growth, with a 15% annual increase over the past five years. Its dividend payments, although volatile and unreliable in the past decade, are currently covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 54.1%. The dividend yield is slightly below Singapore's top tier at 5.58%. Recent executive changes include Tan Su Shan's appointment as Deputy CEO and upcoming leadership transitions may impact strategic direction.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sheng Siong Group Ltd is an investment holding company that operates a chain of supermarket retail stores in Singapore, with a market cap of SGD2.38 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its supermarket operations selling consumer goods, totaling SGD1.39 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4%

Sheng Siong Group's dividend is covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 69.6% and cash flows at 51.8%, indicating sustainability despite a volatile history over the past decade. Although its dividend yield of 3.96% is below Singapore's top tier, dividends have grown over ten years, supported by consistent earnings growth—9% annually for five years. Recent changes include Mr. Lee Wei Hsiung's appointment as Joint Company Secretary effective September 2024.

Key Takeaways

Interested In Other Possibilities?

Companies discussed in this article include SGX:BEC SGX:D05 and SGX:OV8.

