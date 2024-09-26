3 SEHK Stocks That May Be Undervalued By Up To 48.6%

In recent months, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience despite global economic uncertainties, with the Hang Seng Index gaining over 5% in a holiday-shortened week. Investors are closely watching how rate cuts by major central banks might influence market sentiment and economic growth. Identifying undervalued stocks in such an environment requires a keen eye for companies with strong fundamentals that may not yet be fully appreciated by the market. Here are three SEHK stocks that could be significantly undervalued based on their current valuations and potential for future growth.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Hong Kong

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Kuaishou Technology (SEHK:1024) HK$47.95 HK$90.02 46.7% WuXi XDC Cayman (SEHK:2268) HK$20.45 HK$39.76 48.6% Shanghai INT Medical Instruments (SEHK:1501) HK$28.60 HK$56.52 49.4% Nayuki Holdings (SEHK:2150) HK$1.73 HK$3.33 48.1% Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial (SEHK:9699) HK$11.12 HK$20.16 44.8% Digital China Holdings (SEHK:861) HK$3.00 HK$5.91 49.2% Jinke Smart Services Group (SEHK:9666) HK$7.76 HK$13.72 43.4% AK Medical Holdings (SEHK:1789) HK$4.45 HK$8.43 47.2% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) HK$71.60 HK$134.82 46.9% Innovent Biologics (SEHK:1801) HK$44.80 HK$81.12 44.8%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Overview: Innovent Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets for various diseases in China, with a market cap of HK$73.07 billion.

Operations: Revenue from biotechnology amounts to CN¥7.46 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.8%

Innovent Biologics appears undervalued based on cash flows, trading at HK$44.8, significantly below the estimated fair value of HK$81.12. Despite a net loss of CNY 392.62 million for H1 2024, revenues grew to CNY 3.95 billion from CNY 2.70 billion year-over-year. The recent acceptance of its New Drug Application for picankibart injection and promising clinical data further bolster its growth prospects, making it a compelling candidate in the biotech sector in Hong Kong.

SEHK:1801 Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Overview: Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited is an investment holding company involved in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in China with a market cap of HK$46.68 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its gold operations, which generated CN¥8.78 billion, and copper operations, which contributed CN¥342.94 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 34.9%

Zhaojin Mining Industry's recent earnings report shows a significant increase in net income to CNY 552.79 million for H1 2024, up from CNY 252.86 million the previous year, with sales rising to CNY 4.63 billion. Trading at HK$13.72, it is priced well below its estimated fair value of HK$21.07, indicating substantial undervaluation based on discounted cash flows despite some concerns regarding debt coverage by operating cash flow and insider selling activity in the past quarter.

SEHK:1818 Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

Overview: WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. is an investment holding company that provides contract research, development, and manufacturing services globally, with a market cap of HK$24.50 billion.

Operations: Revenue from pharmaceuticals amounts to CN¥2.80 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48.6%

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. reported substantial growth in H1 2024, with sales rising to CNY 1.67 billion from CNY 993.47 million and net income increasing to CNY 488.23 million from CNY 177.21 million a year ago. Trading at HK$20.45, it is significantly undervalued compared to its estimated fair value of HK$39.76, supported by strong revenue and earnings growth forecasts of over 25% annually, outpacing the broader Hong Kong market expectations.

SEHK:2268 Discounted Cash Flow as at Sep 2024

