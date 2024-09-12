3 SEHK Stocks With Intrinsic Discounts Ranging From 13.7% To 44.7%

As global markets face economic uncertainties and mixed signals from major indices, the Hong Kong market has not been immune to these fluctuations. Despite this, opportunities exist for discerning investors to uncover undervalued stocks that offer intrinsic discounts. In a market characterized by volatility and cautious sentiment, identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value can provide a margin of safety and potential upside.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Hong Kong

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$3.61 HK$6.74 46.5% CIMC Enric Holdings (SEHK:3899) HK$5.75 HK$10.40 44.7% Zhaojin Mining Industry (SEHK:1818) HK$12.10 HK$21.47 43.6% WuXi XDC Cayman (SEHK:2268) HK$20.45 HK$39.26 47.9% Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial (SEHK:9699) HK$11.36 HK$19.86 42.8% Digital China Holdings (SEHK:861) HK$3.22 HK$6.08 47% United Company RUSAL International (SEHK:486) HK$2.30 HK$4.25 45.9% Vobile Group (SEHK:3738) HK$1.48 HK$2.62 43.4% Jinke Smart Services Group (SEHK:9666) HK$7.42 HK$13.83 46.3% Innovent Biologics (SEHK:1801) HK$42.95 HK$79.69 46.1%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: Swire Properties Limited, with a market cap of HK$81.85 billion, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally.

Operations: Swire Properties generates revenue from three primary segments: Property Investment (HK$14.39 billion), Hotels (HK$945 million), and Property Trading (HK$119 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 24.3%

Swire Properties is trading at HK$14, significantly below its estimated fair value of HK$18.49. Despite a decline in profit margins from 38.5% to 14.4% year-over-year, earnings are forecast to grow by 25.34% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Hong Kong market's growth rate of 11.7%. The recent share buyback program aims to enhance net asset value and earnings per share, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Overview: CIMC Enric Holdings Limited offers transportation, storage, and processing equipment and services for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food sectors globally with a market cap of HK$11.66 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CN¥16.49 billion from Clean Energy, CN¥4.59 billion from Liquid Food, and CN¥3.31 billion from Chemical and Environmental sectors.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.7%

CIMC Enric Holdings is trading at HK$5.75, significantly below its estimated fair value of HK$10.4. Earnings are forecast to grow 20.87% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Hong Kong market's growth rate of 11.7%. Recent earnings results showed a slight decline in net income from CNY 568.67 million to CNY 486.14 million year-over-year despite increased sales, indicating potential challenges ahead but also highlighting its undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis.

Overview: Adicon Holdings Limited operates medical laboratories in the People’s Republic of China and has a market cap of HK$5.59 billion.

Operations: Adicon Holdings Limited generates CN¥3.12 billion in revenue from its Healthcare Facilities & Services segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 13.7%

Adicon Holdings is trading at HK$7.7, below its estimated fair value of HK$8.93. Earnings are forecast to grow 31.2% annually, significantly outpacing the Hong Kong market's 11.7% growth rate, while revenue growth is expected to be 14.8% per year, also above the market average of 7.3%. Recent half-year results showed a decline in sales and net income compared to last year but maintained steady earnings per share from continuing operations at CNY 0.14

