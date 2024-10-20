3 SEHK Stocks Estimated To Trade At Discounts Up To 46%

As global markets experience varying trends, with China's equities rising due to central bank support and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index seeing a decline, investors are increasingly on the lookout for opportunities that might be undervalued. In this context, identifying stocks trading at significant discounts can present potential value, especially when considering companies with strong fundamentals or those poised to benefit from broader economic shifts.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Hong Kong

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Plover Bay Technologies (SEHK:1523) HK$5.33 HK$10.13 47.4% Giant Biogene Holding (SEHK:2367) HK$51.80 HK$98.25 47.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) HK$166.30 HK$310.81 46.5% Kuaishou Technology (SEHK:1024) HK$47.80 HK$88.73 46.1% MicroPort NeuroScientific (SEHK:2172) HK$9.72 HK$18.86 48.5% Yadea Group Holdings (SEHK:1585) HK$12.54 HK$23.25 46.1% Shanghai INT Medical Instruments (SEHK:1501) HK$28.30 HK$55.77 49.3% Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial (SEHK:9699) HK$10.42 HK$19.50 46.6% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) HK$68.10 HK$132.62 48.6% Akeso (SEHK:9926) HK$69.20 HK$128.21 46%

Click here to see the full list of 40 stocks from our Undervalued SEHK Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited operates in the tobacco industry and has a market capitalization of approximately HK$15.18 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from several segments, including the Tobacco Leaf Products Import Business (HK$8.43 billion), Tobacco Leaf Products Export Business (HK$1.82 billion), Cigarettes Export Business (HK$1.52 billion), Brazil Operation Business (HK$884.06 million), and New Tobacco Products Export Business (HK$139.60 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 26.2%

China Tobacco International (HK) appears undervalued, trading at HK$21.95, below its estimated fair value of HK$29.75. The company reported significant growth in net income for the first half of 2024, reaching HK$643.34 million from HK$456.95 million a year earlier, although debt coverage by operating cash flow remains a concern. Despite moderate revenue growth forecasts of 11.4% annually, its valuation and earnings growth potential present an attractive opportunity amidst Hong Kong's market landscape.

SEHK:6055 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company involved in the manufacture, testing, and sale of integrated circuits across the United States, China, and Eurasia with a market cap of HK$377.10 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of $6.95 billion from its operations in manufacturing and selling integrated circuits.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.6%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International is trading at HK$30.25, significantly below its fair value estimate of HK$54.59, highlighting its potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a volatile share price recently, the company's earnings are forecast to grow 23% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 12.1%. Recent board changes include the appointment of Wu Hanming to the audit committee, which may enhance governance oversight as revenue growth is expected to surpass market averages.

SEHK:981 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

Overview: Akeso, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of antibody drugs with a market cap of HK$59.92 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from the research, development, production, and sale of biopharmaceutical products is CN¥1.87 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 46%

Akeso is trading at HK$69.2, well below its estimated fair value of HK$128.21, suggesting significant undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a reported net loss for H1 2024, Akeso's revenue is projected to grow 33.5% annually, surpassing the Hong Kong market average of 7.4%. The company's promising clinical advancements in oncology and non-oncology drugs may support its forecasted profitability within three years and enhance long-term growth potential.

SEHK:9926 Discounted Cash Flow as at Oct 2024

