3 SEHK Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Confidence

As global markets navigate heightened geopolitical tensions and fluctuating economic indicators, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 10.2% amid optimism about China's supportive measures. In this context of cautious optimism, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong internal confidence in a company's future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 32.6% Akeso (SEHK:9926) 20.5% 54.6% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 33.1% 22.4% Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry (SEHK:1497) 26.7% 23.8% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.8% 69.8% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.1% 104.2% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 29.1% 93.4% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 69.7% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 109.2%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: LifeTech Scientific Corporation is an investment holding company that develops, manufactures, and trades interventional medical devices for cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases globally, with a market cap of HK$8.52 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its Structural Heart Diseases Business (CN¥523.01 million), Peripheral Vascular Diseases Business (CN¥725.13 million), and Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology Business (CN¥32.36 million).

Insider Ownership: 16%

LifeTech Scientific is poised for substantial growth with revenue expected to rise 21.5% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 7.4%. Earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 29.5% per year, although recent earnings showed a slight decline in net income from CNY 220.16 million to CNY 205.56 million for the half-year ending June 2024. Despite lower profit margins compared to last year, insider ownership remains high, aligning management interests with shareholders'.

SEHK:1302 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meituan is a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China, with a market cap of approximately HK$1.27 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Core Local Commerce segment, generating CN¥228.13 billion, and its New Initiatives segment, contributing CN¥77.56 billion.

Insider Ownership: 11.8%

Meituan demonstrates promising growth potential, with earnings projected to rise 26.1% annually, surpassing the Hong Kong market's average. Despite substantial insider selling recently, the company has engaged in significant share buybacks totaling HKD 7.17 billion this year, reflecting confidence in its valuation—currently trading at a discount to estimated fair value. Recent financial results show robust performance with net income doubling year-over-year for the first half of 2024.

SEHK:3690 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Angelalign Technology Inc. is an investment holding company that focuses on researching, developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing clear aligner treatment solutions in the People’s Republic of China with a market cap of HK$12.23 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥1.72 billion from its Dental Equipment & Supplies segment.

Insider Ownership: 18.4%

Angelalign Technology's revenue is forecast to grow 15.3% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average. Despite a decline in net income for the first half of 2024, with CNY 22.48 million compared to CNY 32.31 million last year, earnings are expected to rise significantly by 65.21% per year over the next three years. The company has not experienced substantial insider trading recently and maintains a low return on equity forecast of 6.2%.

SEHK:6699 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

