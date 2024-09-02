3 SEHK Growth Stocks With Up To 30% Insider Ownership

The Hong Kong market has recently shown resilience, with the Hang Seng Index gaining 2.14% despite global economic uncertainties and mixed corporate earnings reports. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as they often indicate strong management confidence and alignment with shareholder interests. When evaluating stocks in such a market, it's crucial to consider not only their growth potential but also the level of insider ownership as a sign of commitment from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.7% Akeso (SEHK:9926) 20.5% 55.1% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.7% 70.6% Tian Tu Capital (SEHK:1973) 34% 81.4% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 76.4% Adicon Holdings (SEHK:9860) 22.4% 33.6% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.2% 100.5% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 109.2% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 28.6% 93.4%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BYD Company Limited, with a market cap of HK$760.70 billion, operates in the automobiles and batteries sectors across the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally.

Operations: BYD's revenue segments include CN¥507.52 billion from Automobiles and Related Products, and CN¥154.49 billion from Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service, and Other Products.

Insider Ownership: 30.1%

BYD Company Limited, a significant growth company with high insider ownership in Hong Kong, reported robust financial performance for the first half of 2024. Revenue rose to CNY 294.77 billion from CNY 254.74 billion a year ago, while net income increased to CNY 13.63 billion from CNY 10.95 billion. The company's earnings are forecast to grow by 15.2% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average growth rate of 10.9%.

SEHK:1211 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People’s Republic of China with a market cap of HK$718.84 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments include CN¥77.56 billion from new initiatives and CN¥228.13 billion from core local commerce.

Insider Ownership: 11.6%

Meituan, a growth company with high insider ownership in Hong Kong, reported strong earnings for the first half of 2024, with sales rising to CNY 155.53 billion and net income doubling to CNY 16.72 billion. Earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 25.8% annually, outpacing the market average of 10.9%. The company announced a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its future performance despite slower revenue growth projections of 12.9% per year.

SEHK:3690 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Akeso, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody drugs with a market cap of HK$43.55 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥1.87 billion from its research, development, production, and sale of biopharmaceutical products.

Insider Ownership: 20.5%

Akeso, a biotech firm with significant insider ownership, recently reported a substantial decline in revenue to CNY 1.02 billion and a net loss of CNY 238.59 million for H1 2024. Despite these setbacks, Akeso's innovative PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody ivonescimab has shown promising clinical results and received priority review for new indications in China. The company continues to advance multiple Phase III trials globally, positioning itself as a key player in oncology therapeutics.

SEHK:9926 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

