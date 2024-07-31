3 SEHK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Expecting 28% Profit Growth

The Hong Kong market has recently experienced a downturn, with the Hang Seng Index retreating by 2.28% amid broader economic concerns and policy uncertainties. Despite this, growth companies with high insider ownership continue to attract attention due to their potential for robust profit growth and alignment of interests between insiders and shareholders. In this environment, stocks that exhibit strong profit growth expectations alongside substantial insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they suggest confidence from those closest to the company's operations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth iDreamSky Technology Holdings (SEHK:1119) 20.2% 104.1% Tian Tu Capital (SEHK:1973) 34% 70.5% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 31.1% 42.8% Adicon Holdings (SEHK:9860) 22.4% 28.3% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 73% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.2% 91.4% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.7% 79.3% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 100.1% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 28.6% 83.9% Ocumension Therapeutics (SEHK:1477) 23.3% 93.7%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meitu, Inc. is an investment holding company that creates products for enhancing image, video, and design production with beauty-related solutions in China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$11.70 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from its Internet Business segment is CN¥2.70 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 26.4% p.a.

Meitu's earnings grew 301.8% over the past year and are forecast to grow 26.4% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 11.3%. Despite no substantial insider buying in the last three months, Meitu trades at 75.7% below its estimated fair value. Recent guidance suggests a net profit increase of no less than 30%, though significant one-off items impact financial results. Changes in board composition were also announced, with new appointments enhancing governance expertise.

SEHK:1357 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Ruyi Holdings Limited, with a market cap of HK$25.63 billion, is an investment holding company involved in content production and online streaming across the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Europe, and internationally.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its content production business (CN¥2.23 billion) and online streaming and gaming businesses (CN¥1.38 billion).

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.8% p.a.

China Ruyi Holdings is forecast to see substantial revenue growth at 27.7% annually, significantly outpacing the Hong Kong market's 7.4%. However, profit margins have declined from 59.8% to 19%, and shareholders experienced dilution over the past year. Despite these challenges, the company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value. Recent events include a HK$4 billion follow-on equity offering and amendments to company bylaws approved at their AGM in June 2024.

SEHK:136 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Adicon Holdings Limited operates medical laboratories in the People’s Republic of China and has a market cap of HK$7.22 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment primarily consists of Healthcare Facilities & Services, generating CN¥3.30 billion.

Insider Ownership: 22.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.3% p.a.

Adicon Holdings is forecast to achieve significant earnings growth of 28.3% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's 11.3%. Despite a decline in profit margins from 14% to 7.1%, its revenue is expected to grow at 14.3% per year. The company recently announced a share repurchase program authorized by shareholders, aiming to buy back up to 10% of its issued share capital, potentially boosting net asset value and earnings per share.

SEHK:9860 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

