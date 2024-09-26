3 SEHK Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 9.5%

As global markets react to the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate cut, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has shown a notable 5.12% gain, reflecting investor optimism amid broader economic uncertainties. In this dynamic environment, dividend stocks can offer a stable income stream and potential for capital appreciation. When considering dividend stocks in such market conditions, it's essential to look for companies with strong financial health and consistent payout histories. Here are three SEHK dividend stocks yielding up to 9.5% that investors might find appealing in the current climate.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Consun Pharmaceutical Group (SEHK:1681) 9.23% ★★★★★☆ China Hongqiao Group (SEHK:1378) 9.90% ★★★★★☆ Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 7.79% ★★★★★☆ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 7.05% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.00% ★★★★★☆ PC Partner Group (SEHK:1263) 9.64% ★★★★★☆ China Electronics Huada Technology (SEHK:85) 9.55% ★★★★★☆ Tianjin Development Holdings (SEHK:882) 7.72% ★★★★★☆ China Resources Land (SEHK:1109) 6.02% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 5.09% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Coal Energy Company Limited mines, produces, processes, trades in, and sells coal both within the People’s Republic of China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$183.22 billion.

Operations: China Coal Energy Company Limited generates revenue primarily from its Coal Division (CN¥146.92 billion), followed by the Coal Chemical Division (CN¥21.00 billion), the Coal Mine Equipment Division (CN¥11.67 billion), and the Financial Division (CN¥2.55 billion).

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

China Coal Energy's recent interim dividend of RMB 0.221 per share and a final dividend of RMB 0.442 per share reflect its commitment to returning value to shareholders, despite a decline in sales and net income for H1 2024 (CNY 92.98 billion and CNY 10.70 billion respectively). Production volumes for key products like commercial coal and polyethylene have shown stability, though some declines were noted in methanol and urea.

SEHK:1898 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited, with a market cap of HK$2.23 billion, focuses on the design, development, and sale of integrated circuit chips in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: The company generated HK$2.57 billion in revenue from the design and sale of integrated circuit chips.

Dividend Yield: 9.5%

China Electronics Huada Technology's recent dividend of HK$0.105 per share was approved at the AGM, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns despite a decline in sales and net income for H1 2024 (HK$1.36 billion and HK$309.55 million respectively). The company's dividends are well covered by earnings (37.7% payout ratio) and cash flows (26.5% cash payout ratio), although it has an unstable dividend track record over the past decade.

SEHK:85 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, with a market cap of HK$32.99 billion, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications.

Operations: Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited generates revenue from three main segments: Float Glass (HK$20.30 billion), Automobile Glass (HK$6.25 billion), and Architectural Glass (HK$3.30 billion).

Dividend Yield: 8.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings declared an interim dividend of HK$0.31 per share for H1 2024, offering a scrip option. Despite a decline in sales to HK$11.81 billion, net income rose to HK$2.73 billion, with EPS up from HK$0.52 to HK$0.65 year-over-year. The company’s dividend yield is among the top 25% in Hong Kong but is not well covered by free cash flows and has been volatile over the past decade despite growth in earnings last year.

SEHK:868 Dividend History as at Sep 2024

