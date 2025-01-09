3 Rules for Choosing a Credit Card, According to Ramit Sethi

Abdullah Durmaz / iStock.com

Choosing the right credit card for your unique financial situation doesn’t have to be complicated. In an article, money expert Ramit Sethi shared his three top rules for choosing a credit card that’s right for you.

Find Out: 6 Reasons Credit Card Debt Is Growing – and What To Do About It

Read Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Whether you’re a newcomer to the world of credit or an experienced user looking to optimize your travel rewards, these rules can help enhance your understanding of credit card strategies and help you make informed choices that align with your financial goals.

Choose the Best Card You Can With Your Credit Score

According to Sethi, the first rule of choosing the right credit card is to start with a clear understanding of your credit score. This score plays a crucial role in determining your eligibility for various credit cards and sets the stage for your next steps.

With a credit card, you should prioritize clearing your balance over accumulating debt, as this practice will steadily improve your credit score. Start with a credit card that matches your current credit status and use it to build a strong credit history.

Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, recommends paying off your credit card in full whenever possible to avoid interest charges and prevent a high utilization rate from negatively affecting your credit score.

Working to improve your credit score will help you qualify for better credit cards in the future.

Be Aware: 5 Ways Credit Cards Make You Spend More

Choose Simplicity or Maximization

Once you’ve achieved a good credit score, Sethi suggested that your next decision is to choose whether you want to prioritize simplicity or maximization of rewards and perks with your credit card.

This choice requires self-awareness about your spending habits and what perks you value in a credit card.

Opt for Simplicity

If ease of use is your priority and you prefer not to manage complex rewards systems, choose simplicity and consider a straightforward option. Sethi recommended a cashback card, where you’ll get a percentage of cash back on purchases.

According to Chase Bank, some of the pros of cashback credit cards are low annual fees, introductory annual percentage rates and sign-up bonuses.

It’s ideal for those who value simplicity and want consistent rewards without any extra effort.

Maximize Your Rewards

If you aim to get the most out of every dollar spent, a travel rewards card can be more advantageous. “These give you points for every purchase that you can redeem for airline tickets, hotel nights and some retailers,” Sethi said.

Story Continues