3 Retirees Explain Why They Believe Voting for Kamala Harris Is What’s Best for Social Security

The presidential election is less than two weeks away and the race is tight between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. One group that each candidate is trying to win over is retirees.

While Trump has been simultaneously vocal and vague about potential tax cuts to Social Security, many retirees have already expressed financial policies they’d like to see enacted under a Harris administration.

At the top of the list was Social Security reform, which many retirees are worried will be restricted or cut all together in a Trump administration.

“I see Social Security as being much safer in a Harris administration than a Trump administration,” admitted Michael Montgomery, a semi-retired political scientist in training and part-time teacher in the department of health and human services at The University of Michigan-Dearborn. Along with this, here are the top four reasons that retirees believe voting for Harris is what’s best for Social Security.

Great Track Record for Democrats

David DiSalvo, a retiree from Nevada, said, “If you go back in history, you will not find a Democratic president who attempted to defund or eliminate Social Security and Medicare.”

He went on to explain that Democrats have protected Social Security since Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat, enacted the legislation in August of 1935.

“Lyndon Johnson, a Democrat, enacted the legislation for Medicare in 1965, the companion legislation for Social Security,” DiSalvo pointed out. “Interestingly enough, both sets of legislation were opposed by Republicans when the Democrats were attempting to pass them.”

He continued, “Democrats have always believed that Social Security and Medicare were necessary to protect the seniors and disabled members of our communities. Democrats have fought to preserve and enhance Social Security for nearly 90 years.”

Policies Will Be Implemented Immediately

“[Trump has] bought into Republican ‘kick the can down the road’ approaches,” said Montgomery, alleging that if elected, Trump might keep raise the retirement age and reduce benefits. “That hit future beneficiaries hard while not necessarily buying much time before even deeper benefits cuts would be needed.”

