3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 6.2%

As global markets grapple with cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst the volatility. With U.S. stocks experiencing broad-based declines and concerns over future rate cuts, dividend stocks offer a potential source of reliable income, appealing to those looking for steady returns in uncertain times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.23% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.28% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.28% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.53% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.34% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.90% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.28% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1957 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Security Bank Corporation, with a market cap of ₱66.31 billion, offers banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Security Bank's revenue segments include Retail Banking at ₱2.86 billion, Business Banking at ₱1.56 billion, and Wholesale Banking at ₱7.61 billion, while Financial Markets reported a negative contribution of -₱0.53 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Security Bank Corporation's recent earnings report showed an increase in net interest income and net income, supporting its ability to cover dividends with a low payout ratio of 22.6%. Despite a PHP 1.50 per share cash dividend declaration, the bank's dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. The stock trades below estimated fair value but offers a lower yield compared to top-tier Philippine dividend payers, while maintaining high non-performing loans at 3.4%.

PSE:SECB Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mildef Crete Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacturing, sale, import, and export of computer software, hardware, and components across Taiwan and various international markets with a market cap of NT$5.04 billion.

Operations: Mildef Crete Inc.'s revenue segment includes NT$2.96 billion from computer hardware.