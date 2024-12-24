3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 6.2%

In This Article:
As global markets grapple with cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst the volatility. With U.S. stocks experiencing broad-based declines and concerns over future rate cuts, dividend stocks offer a potential source of reliable income, appealing to those looking for steady returns in uncertain times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.23%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.78%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.11%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.34%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.90%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1957 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Security Bank
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Security Bank Corporation, with a market cap of ₱66.31 billion, offers banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines through its subsidiaries.
Operations: Security Bank's revenue segments include Retail Banking at ₱2.86 billion, Business Banking at ₱1.56 billion, and Wholesale Banking at ₱7.61 billion, while Financial Markets reported a negative contribution of -₱0.53 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.4%
Security Bank Corporation's recent earnings report showed an increase in net interest income and net income, supporting its ability to cover dividends with a low payout ratio of 22.6%. Despite a PHP 1.50 per share cash dividend declaration, the bank's dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade. The stock trades below estimated fair value but offers a lower yield compared to top-tier Philippine dividend payers, while maintaining high non-performing loans at 3.4%.
-
Take a closer look at Security Bank's potential here in our dividend report.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of Security Bank shares in the market.
Mildef Crete
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Mildef Crete Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacturing, sale, import, and export of computer software, hardware, and components across Taiwan and various international markets with a market cap of NT$5.04 billion.
Operations: Mildef Crete Inc.'s revenue segment includes NT$2.96 billion from computer hardware.
Dividend Yield: 6.3%
Mildef Crete's recent earnings report highlights a decline in sales and net income for the third quarter, though nine-month figures show improved net income. Despite a top-tier dividend yield of 6.29% in the Taiwanese market, dividends have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade, with payments not well covered by free cash flows due to a high cash payout ratio of 112.5%. The stock trades significantly below its estimated fair value.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on Mildef Crete's performance by reading our dividend report here.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report Mildef Crete implies its share price may be lower than expected.
Quanta Computer
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Quanta Computer Inc. is a global manufacturer and seller of notebook computers, with operations spanning Asia, the Americas, Europe, and other international markets, and has a market cap of approximately NT$1.11 trillion.
Operations: Quanta Computer Inc.'s revenue primarily comes from its Electronics Sector, which generated NT$2.78 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.1%
Quanta Computer's earnings growth and stable dividend history over the past decade make it noteworthy for dividend investors, despite its 3.11% yield being lower than top-tier payers in Taiwan. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings but not by free cash flows, raising sustainability concerns. Trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, Quanta presents potential value opportunities, though investors should weigh the lack of free cash flow coverage against its reliable payout record.
-
Click here and access our complete dividend analysis report to understand the dynamics of Quanta Computer.
-
Our valuation report here indicates Quanta Computer may be undervalued.
Key Takeaways
-
Dive into all 1957 of the Top Dividend Stocks we have identified here.
-
Got skin in the game with these stocks? Elevate how you manage them by using Simply Wall St's portfolio, where intuitive tools await to help optimize your investment outcomes.
-
Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.
Ready For A Different Approach?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include PSE:SECB TPEX:3213 and TWSE:2382.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com